Obituary: Kerry John Constan

Kerry John Constan passed away at the age of 91 on October 31, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana. He was born on November 4, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois. His parents were Charles and Virginia (Flavin) Constan.

The family moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico in 1942. Kerry graduated from Albuquerque High School in 1952. He moved to Montana in 1963. He met his wife, Beverly Paul, through friends, and they married on September 11, 1976, in Big Sky, Montana. They resided in Lewistown, Montana, and then Great Falls. They have one child, Connie. They were married for 50 years.

Kerry had degrees in electrical engineering (BS, University of New Mexico, 1956), mining geology (BA, University of New Mexico, 1960), and wildlife biology (MS, Montana State University, 1967). He was in the Naval ROTC and served as an electrical engineer on the USS Philippine Sea from 1956-1958. He had a variety of jobs in New Mexico, Honduras, Colorado, and Montana. In 1963, a position in the mines in Butte, Montana, brought him permanently to Montana. His long-time career was as a wildlife biologist for Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (MT FWP) from 1967-1993. He worked for MT FWP out of Dillion, Townsend, Livingston, Lewistown, and Great Falls.

Kerry was an avid hunter, which drew him to Montana. He had many hunting stories and kept the family well supplied with meat until later in life. Upon retirement, Kerry became obsessed with genealogy research, which was hunting of another form. He was a member of the Boone and Crockett Club for many years and joined Phi Delta Theta fraternity at the University of New Mexico.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Constan; his daughter, Connie Constan of Great Falls; his sister, Lilly Buchmiller of New Mexico; his sister-in-law, Faye Posey of Idaho; and nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Virginia Constan, and his brother-in-law, Larry Buchmiller. No service is planned at this time.

