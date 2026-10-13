Obituary: Kristine Oakland Houtonen

Kristine Oakland Houtonen, of Great Falls, Montana passed away peacefully after a short illness with Alzheimer’s on Friday, October 2, 2026, at the age of 75, with her family by her side.

Kris was born on April 4, 1951, in Bozeman, MT to Gladyce and Bob Oakland. They lived in Bozeman for a short time before moving to Great Falls. Kris was the oldest of two daughters, both of whom her parents loved dearly. Kris was raised in Great Falls, graduating from Great Falls High School in 1969. She left Great Falls for 6 years to pursue her college education. After one year of schooling at Eastern Montana College in Billings, Kris transferred to Missoula and secured degrees in English and Sociology. Following graduation, Kris taught secondary education in Livingston for a short time. Sometime later she went back to school to polish up her accounting skills. Continuing education followed her throughout her life. Kris’s degrees proved to be helpful in her career as office manager in the family-owned business, City Motor Co, Inc.

Kris loved working at the dealership and was able to continue that career until shortly before she passed away. While talk of retirement was in the works, Kris remained passionate about working the family business with a wonderful staff. Spending 60 years at the family business she loved, Kris was able to walk alongside her father, Bob, and sister, Leslie, to create a very successful business that took tremendous pride in serving our community. After her father, Bob, passed away, Kris considered herself lucky to work with her nephew, Cooper, over the last 10 years, as they continued the family legacy.

Kris married Doug Houtonen in 1984. They were married for 14 years during which time their daughter, Ashley, was born in February 1986. As her only child, Ashley was the center of Kris’s life. Their inseparable bond shaped Ashley’s values and interests, carrying on her mother’s legacy of philanthropic work through the Oakland Family Foundation that was started by Kris’s mother and father, Robert and Gladyce Oakland. Kris was very proud of Ashley’s work in the name of the family foundation.

Kris loved our community. Years ago, she began her philanthropic journey by volunteering with Junior League. This inspired Kris to support other organizations including Special Olympics Montana, Great Falls Public School Foundation, The Scottish Rite Language Disorders Clinic, Eagle Mount, the Great Falls Rescue Mission, and many others. Although Kris didn’t like to be the center of attention, she served on many boards over the years, supporting nonprofits and investing in their missions.

Kris made many friends over the years. Among the most treasured relationships included her very first best friend, Deb (Walker) McSherry, of 73 years. Kris also had a core group of close girlfriends from middle school, high school, and college that she remained in contact with over the decades. Her favorite activity was getting together with her beloved “Lemondrops” for good drinks, food, and conversation. Kris’s friendships were close enough to be considered extended family, and she loved all her friends dearly.

Kris also enjoyed travelling with her family. Favorite trips and memories included Disney World, Hawaii, Las Vegas, Bigfork, and Scottsdale. Yearly Christmas shopping and spa trips to Scottsdale with her sister, daughter, nieces, and close friends became her favorite trip. Kris and Ashley were fortunate to have one last trip to Scottsdale in April, just the two of them, that will always be cherished. Kris’s favorite season was Christmas season, which extends from November 14 - January 31. Keeping her Christmas tree up all year had become a tradition. The Christmas Spirit lives on in those who believe, and she was a believer.

Kris is survived by her daughter, Ashley Whitney; son-in-law, Richie Whitney; brother-in-law, John Thomas; nephew, Cooper Thomas; nieces, Bailey (Tristin) Clifford, and Aja Thomas; new grandnephew, Statton Clifford; close family friends, Tony and Carole Angland, Candice (James) Baron; and several extended family members. Kris is preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Gladyce Oakland; and sister, Leslie Oakland.

A very special thank you to all staff, especially the RN’s, CNA’s and the doctors on the 6th floor at Benefis and Peace Hospice, for helping make an impossible situation better for both Kris and her family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on October 24, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. at The University of Providence- University Center. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to one of the Great Falls nonprofits Kris loved so dearly.

Kris’s life was the epitome of kindness, patience, grace, selflessness, and intellect. Her laughter, quick wit, and loving nature will live on through the people who worked with her, people she mentored, her friends, her family, and of course her daughter, Ashley.

Condolences for the family may be shared at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

