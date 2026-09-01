Obituary:Larry Gene Kramer

Larry Gene Kramer was born on November 11, 1944, to Jake and Rose Kramer in Missoula, Montana. He grew up learning from his father the value of hard work, dedication, and doing things the right way.

Larry proudly served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam era and was honorably discharged in 1967. Following his military service, Larry continued to build a life defined by hard work, precision, and dedication. He spent 15 years working as an air traffic controller, first in Minneapolis, then Chicago, and eventually in Great Falls. His military training, sharp mind, and intricate attention to detail made him well suited for the demanding responsibility of guiding aircraft safely through the skies.

Larry's career as an air traffic controller came to an unexpected end following a crippling air traffic controller strike by the union. Rather than let this setback define him, Larry began a new chapter in his working life. He went on to spend the next 30 years working for the United States Postal Service in Great Falls, Montana, where he became a familiar and dependable part of the community. It was in Great Falls that Larry planted his roots and built the life that would become the foundation for his family.

But perhaps the most important chapter of Larry's life began when he met the love of his life, Louise—the "Babe of the Bitterroot." The two were married in May of 1965, and began a life together that would span more than six decades. Together, they raised two children, Larry Dean and Lori Ann, and later found even more joy in their grandchildren, Kambree, Kelsi, and Jacob.

Larry was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather. He was a man who believed in working hard, taking care of his family, and paying attention to the little things. He carried the same dedication and precision throughout his life that he had developed during his years of military and professional service, but above all else, Larry's greatest devotion was to his family.

Larry was also deeply devoted to his parents, Jake and Rose. He was the patriarch and the heart of the family, the person everyone could count on and the one who was always there for his parents. His love and dedication to them were unwavering. He made sure they were cared for, supported, and never alone when they needed him. Being there for his parents was simply who Larry was. His family knew that no matter what was happening or what was needed, Larry would be there. In so many ways, he was the glue that held the family together and the steady presence everyone could lean on.

Some of the happiest and most memorable times for Larry and the family were the summers spent camping together at Holland Lake. Those family camping trips became treasured traditions filled with laughter, stories, good food, time outdoors, and the simple joy of being together. The memories made around the lake and around the campsite will remain some of the family's most cherished reminders of Larry and the importance he placed on keeping everyone close.

Larry took great pride in seeing his family grow and in the relationships that connected them all. He cherished the families of his sisters, Patty and Darla, and the time spent together as a larger family. These relationships, along with the gatherings, celebrations, stories, and traditions they shared, were an important part of Larry's life and added to the family he held so close to his heart.

Nothing was more important to Larry than the people he loved. His family was his greatest accomplishment and his greatest source of pride. He was the patriarch, the steady presence, and the person so many relied upon. He leaves behind a lifetime of memories, lessons, stories, and love that will continue to live on through each of them.

Larry will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, Louise; children, Larry Dean and Lori Ann (Todd); grandchildren, Kambree, Kelsi, and Jacob; sisters, Patty and Darla and their families; Linda (whose husband, John, preceded Larry in death); Michelle, Chris, and their families; nieces and nephews; and the many family members and friends whose lives he touched throughout his life.

His service to his country, his dedication to his work, his perseverance through life's unexpected turns, and most importantly, his unwavering love and devotion to his family will never be forgotten. Condolences for family can be submitted to www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

