Obituary: Leonard "Len" Donald Reed

Leonard “Len” Donald Reed, 84, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, while under hospice care at Benefis Health System in Great Falls. A Celebration of Len’s Life, with military honors, will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at 2:00 p.m., at Croxford Funeral Home in Great Falls with Pastor Clarence McKey officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later date at the Seventh-day Adventist Cemetery in Adamsville, Tennessee.

Len was born on January 4, 1942, in Takoma Park, Maryland, to Donald and Dorothy Ann (Goodrich) Reed. At the age of three, he moved with his family to Fort Meade, Florida. Following his mother's marriage to Alan Alfred Moon, the family relocated to Wauchula, Florida, when Len was about five years old. His mother's career as a music educator later took the family to Lincoln, Nebraska, where she accepted a position at Union College, and eventually to Madison, Tennessee, where she continued teaching music. Len attended Madison High School and Highland Academy before completing his GED.

Music was woven throughout Len's life from an early age. A talented cellist, he often performed duets with his mother, who accompanied him on the violin. He grew up surrounded by a family rich in artistic and musical talent, including his step-grandfather, Harry Goodrich; grandmother, Pearl Goodrich; and aunt, Elizabeth Frank, all of whom were recognized for their contributions to the arts and music in Tennessee and the surrounding region. These family influences fostered a lifelong appreciation for music and the arts that remained an important part of who Len was.

Len went on to earn his bachelor's degree in nursing from St. Thomas Hospital College in Nashville, Tennessee. Following his education, he entered the United States Air Force, beginning a distinguished period of service as a surgical nurse. His military career took him from Biloxi, Mississippi to overseas assignments in Taiwan and Thailand. He was eventually transferred to Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana, where he served as head of the surgical department. Len was honorably discharged with the rank of captain, carrying with him a deep and lasting pride in his military service and his status as a veteran.

Following his military career, Len began a new chapter in real estate, initially working as an associate before advancing to become a broker. He built a long and successful career in the Great Falls real estate community, continuing his work until retirement. His professional life reflected his dedication to the community he had come to call home.

Len was an active and involved member of the Great Falls community, generously giving his time and energy to numerous civic, professional, and veterans' organizations. His affiliations included the Optimist Club, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Great Falls Association of Realtors. In 2012, Len was named the Scottish Rite Venerable Master. He was also a member of Delta Masonic Lodge #128, and he served on the board for the Scottish Rite Childhood Language Disorders Clinic.

One of his particularly meaningful contributions was his involvement in the redesign and improvement of Flag Hill in Great Falls, where an impressive 30-by-50-foot United States flag flies from a 120-foot flagpole overlooking the city. It was a fitting project for a man who held such deep respect for his country and those who served it.

A member of the Great Falls Seventh-day Adventist Church, Len valued his faith and the friendships he developed throughout his life. Away from his professional and community commitments, he enjoyed the freedom of riding motorcycles, spending time on the water boating, and, of course, music. His interests were varied, and he embraced the opportunities life offered him.

Len was preceded in death by his father, Donald Reed; his mother and stepfather, Dorothy and Alan Moon; and his special cousin, Julia Jackson.

He is survived by his half-siblings, William Moon, Alice Toomey, and Angeline Helm; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends, Paula Jackson and Clarence McKey.

Len will be remembered for his proud military service, his contributions to the Great Falls community, his lifelong love of music, and the many ways he gave of himself throughout a life well lived.

