Obituary: Leroy E. George

Leroy E. George, 69, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident south of Havre on Monday, July 27, 2026.

A public viewing will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2026, at Holland & Bonine Funeral Chapel. His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at St. Jude Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Highland Cemetery.

Memorials in Leroy's honor may be made to the Hi-Line Boys & Girls Club. Leroy drove bus for the club during the summers and truly enjoyed the children.

Leroy was born on July 13, 1957, in Havre, Montana, to Donald and Margaret (Newbauer) George. He was one of six children. He attended St. Jude School and graduated from Havre High School.

Leroy met the love of his life, Gayla Markley, and the couple was married on August 12, 1977, at St. Jude Catholic Church in Havre. Together they built their home and raised their family in Havre.

Throughout his working years, Leroy was known to many as the "Culligan Man" while employed by Culligan. He later worked for Patrick Construction and C&C Construction before easing into retirement by joining the Havre Public Schools Transportation Department as a bus driver. He often said it was the best job he ever had. He loved the children and especially enjoyed driving activity buses to sporting events and other school functions. During the summers, he also drove for the Hi-Line Boys & Girls Club.

Leroy never met a stranger. He loved visiting with people, and if he didn't know someone, it didn't take long before they became a friend. He always appreciated a good joke and shared plenty of laughs. Although he could appear gruff at first, those who knew him understood he had a heart of gold. He was generous, always willing to help others without expecting anything in return.

A lifelong car enthusiast, Leroy was extremely knowledgeable about automobiles. He participated in the Jaycees demolition derbies for many years and helped with the community fireworks display. He was proud to serve as a JCI Senator, was active in the PTA while his children were in school and was a member of the Elks.

Leroy and Gayla enjoyed bowling together on a couples league. In the 1980s, they started the Havre Taxi Service, operating it for five years before selling the business. He often joked, "Retirement is supposed to be your golden years. They're wrong, they’re rusty years."

Above all, Leroy was devoted to his family. He never missed his children's school events and took great pride in his home and lawn. He enjoyed spending time in his garage, listening to '70s and '80s rock and roll, fishing, camping throughout Montana, and especially camping in the Bear Paw Mountains. One of his most treasured recent memories was spending a week camping in the Bear Paws with Gayla—just the two of them. It was the first time they had enjoyed a trip like that since their children were born, making it a truly special week they would always cherish.

Leroy was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved son, Spencer George, who passed away on March 21, 2026; his mother-in-law, Margie Markley; his brothers-in-law, Eddie Markley, Jerry Hilgeman; and his sister-in-law, Lori George.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Gayla George; his children, Kelly George, Casey George, Shawn Raty, and Seanna Raty; his siblings, Janet (Ron) Cortez, David (Connie) George, Duane George, Bruce (Gloria) George, and Roger George; Sisters-in-law; Janet Markley, Jody (Paul) Nugent, Alice Hilgeman, Carol Markley (Gregg) as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends.

Leroy will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, sense of humor, dedication to his family, and the countless friendships he made throughout his life. His legacy lives on in the many lives he touched and the memories he created with those who knew and loved him