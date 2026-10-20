Obituary: Leslie Dean Bauman

July 23, 1951 – October 13, 2026

On October 13, 2026, Leslie Dean Bauman, aged 75, went to be with his Father in Heaven.

A vigil will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 201 44th Street S, Great Falls, MT, on October 22, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.

Dean was born July 23, 1951, in Deer Lodge, Montana, to Kenny Bauman and JoAnn Davis Whitcomb. From the age of 10, he was raised by his mom and stepdad, Sam Whitcomb. He attended Collins Elementary School in Black Eagle through the sixth grade, went on to Paris Gibson Junior High, and graduated from CMR High School in 1970. His daughter, Nola, was the light of his life and his greatest pride and joy. He loved autumn, mountains, watching football and fishing. To know Dean was to love his infectious laugh. With a quick humor and a genuine smile, the memory of that laugh will remain in our hearts forever.

Dean is survived by his daughter, Nola (Adam) Dubose; grandchildren, Allison (Jason) Dardis, Timothy Emmitt and Katie; great-grandchildren, Timothy and Sophia Dardis; sisters, Cindy (Barry) O’Connell of Great Falls, and Sami (Bob) Spencer of Missoula; brother, Kevin Bauman of Ford, Washington; nephews, Luke (Jen), and Drew O’Connell, Bo (Evelyn) Spencer, and Alex Spencer; grandnephews, Blyth and Bearach O’Connell, Adam Spencer; grandnieces, Sophia Spencer and Xlyashae Spencer; as well as extended cousins, The Deer Lodge Clan and Darrell Lee Bauman.

He was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Bauman; biological father, Kenneth Bauman; parents, Sam and JoAnn Whitcomb; and uncle, Darrell Bauman.

Memorials may be made to the Emilie Center, 1920 Tenth Avenue South, Great Falls, MT 59405.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

