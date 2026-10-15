Obituary: Linda (Lindy) Kaye Farrell

Linda (Lindy) Kaye Farrell, 79, passed peacefully into her Savior’s arms at her home on September 1, 2026. A memorial service will be held November 7th at 1 pm in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home in Great Falls, Montana, with a reception to follow.

Lindy was born July 23, 1947, in Bozeman, Montana, to Archie and Virginia Lucht. After graduating from Libby High School in 1965, Linda attended the University of Montana in Missoula, where she earned her degree in Elementary Education. Lindy was a lifelong Grizzly fan and never missed a Grizzly football game. While in college, Lindy met the love of her life, Dick. They married in June of 1969 and had three children: Jacinda, Heather, and Todd.

After graduating from college, Lindy taught for the Melstone Public School System and for a brief time in Great Falls. While Lindy loved working with children, she ultimately found her calling in social work. During her case management career, she worked at Easter Seals, New Directions, Golden Triangle Mental Health, and Quality Life Concepts. Lindy was a fierce advocate for her clients and enjoyed walking alongside them as they navigated life’s challenges. Near the end of her career, Lindy spent several years at Job Service using her passion to help others and her love of interacting with people to help them find employment. In recent years, Lindy was proud to serve on the board of Quality Life Concepts, where she helped navigate policy decisions and allocate funding for programs for those individuals with special needs.

After retiring, Lindy enjoyed spending time traveling in their motor home with her beloved husband, Dick. Lindy loved visiting old friends and making new ones along the way. She held a special place in her heart for Libby, Montana, where she spent much of her childhood. She and Dick looked forward to their yearly anniversary trip to Glacier National Park, where they had spent their honeymoon. Over the years, that trip evolved to include dozens of family members and many friends. She and Dick were fortunate to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in Glacier surrounded by family and friends.

Lindy was a fighter and lived much of her life with serious health issues. She always beat the odds, and her family feels blessed to have had her for 79 years. She missed her husband terribly since his passing in 2021, but now there is comfort in knowing she is peacefully at rest alongside her beloved husband, Dick.

Lindy was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia; her father, Archie; and her grandson, Maxwell. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Jacinda Farrell, Heather (Dan) Levandowski, Todd (Amy) Farrell, and six grandchildren: Kevin, Zach, and Kayleigh Hendricks, Abigail and Caitlin Levandowski, and Davin Farrell, as well as two great-grandchildren, her brother Robin Lucht, and many more family members. She was well loved and will be missed tremendously.

Love bears all things,

believes all things, hopes all things,

endures all things,

Love never ends.

-1 Corinthians 13:7-8

