Obituary: Lorna Janine Kolar

Lorna Janine Kolar (63) of Moore, MT, passed away at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, MT on Sunday, September 6, 2026, with family by her side.

Born March 20, 1963, to Wallace and Gloria Hartman of Great Falls, MT, Lorna was one of five siblings. Throughout her childhood, she was known for being happy and social. Lorna enjoyed babysitting, Barbies, baking, biking, and playing piano. In high school, she was a devoted CMR Cheerleader. While cheering at a game in Helena, Lorna’s brother and his college roommate, David, went to watch her cheer, and this is when she met her forever sweetheart.

David and Lorna married in Great Falls, MT on December 19th, 1981. They moved to Hobson, MT to share a farm/ranch lifestyle alongside David’s parents. They began building a beautiful life with 4 children and loved living next to “Nan and Boppa.” Prepping harvest meals, baking, boating, tending to the yard and garden were some of Lorna’s favorite pastimes. She was also passionate about cantoring at church, working in the school, teaching CYC/CCD classes, and delighted in attending all of her children’s games and activities.

In 2004, David and Lorna moved to a farm/ranch near Moore, MT. This became their permanent residence, and a new and special love was introduced during these years: their grandchildren. Lorna found great joy in sharing her love for faith, cooking, crafting, and every adventure possible with them. Her energy and excitement for large family meals and holidays, especially Christmas, would be felt by all in the house. Lorna was always the first to compliment her grandchildren on their beauty, intelligence, and strength. Her special connection with children was one of her traits that will be remembered and missed most.

Lorna is survived by her husband and best friend David Kolar; her children, their spouses, and their children: Tyson (Amber) Kolar and children Sofia and Trystin Ramirez of Lewistown, MT; Jason (Meaghan) Kolar and children Emelia (Emie) and Kade Kolar of Helena, MT; Ryan (Anne) Kolar and children Elias, Augustine (Gus), Ruth, and Michelle Kolar of Bismark, ND; and Tessa (Tyler) Gilskey and children Adelynn, Autumn, and Auston Gilskey of Casper, WY; her siblings Russell (Theresa) Hartman of Dillon, MT, Scott (Debbie) Hartman of Great Falls, MT, Debra (Bill) Combs of Great Falls, MT, and Heidi (Clark) Harden of Bozeman, MT; and her mother Gloria Jane “Jannie” Tollefson Hartman of Great Falls, MT;. Lorna was preceded in death by her father Wallace J. Hartman Jr. of Great Falls, MT.

Funeral Mass is scheduled for 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 19, 2026, at Saint Leo the Great Catholic Church in Lewistown, MT. Following the service, the burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, followed by a Luncheon back at Saint Leo’s.

