Obituary: Lydia Skoog

On August 10, 2026, Lydia went to be with our Lord Jesus in the early morning, at her home, with her husband by her side.

She left earthside her loving husband, Jay; children, Tom (Keisha), Jon (Angela), Eric (Stephanie), Aaron (Shannan), Linnea (Matt), and Josh; an abundance of deeply loved grandchildren; brother, Howard (Mary); several nieces and nephews; and her many, many friends.

She was a beloved wife, mother, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her two babies she never got to hold in her arms; parents, Tom and Doris Hastings; sisters, Lou Hamilton and Lynda Buckland; and in-laws, Arnie and Ginger Skoog.

Lydia was born on August 3, 1956, in Sigourney, Iowa to Thomas and Doris Hastings.

She moved around some as a child, going wherever her father was a Pastor. Their final move was to Hardin, where she graduated high school in 1974.

Soon after, she was married and had her first child, Thomas, in 1976. Her first marriage ended in 1977.

She met Jay at Templed Hills Baptist Camp, when they were in junior high. Little did they know, they’d reconnect while he was home on leave from the Navy and she was in nursing school at MSU Great Falls in 1978. It was a long-distance romance, until they were married on October 11, 1980, and together they welcomed five more children, Jon, Eric, Aaron, Linnea, and Josh.

Jay was set on a piece of land, and she was set on a large family. They both got their wishes.

After graduating nursing school with her LPN, Lydia spent the next 42 years caring for patients in a variety of capacities. She also spent much time in children’s ministry, leading Sunday schools, VBS, youth groups, and church camps, as nurse, cook, counselor, board member, and director.

Lydia’s life revolved around her kids and her grandkids. She always went out of her way to make everyone feel special. Her greatest enjoyment in life came with blessing others, especially her family. She had many friends wherever she went and loved to visit for hours.

Lydia relied heavily on her faith in God, which kept her spirits up through the last five and half years of her cancer journey. She was grateful for every day she had on this earth and praised the Lord for each one of them. Throughout this journey, she had great care from the nurses and doctors at Sletten and Benefis. She made new friends and felt encouraged by each of them and their journeys. You were all in her prayers.

It is an understatement to say that Lydia will be greatly missed, but we are reassured that she is at home with Jesus, and we will see her again.

A celebration of life will be held on August 29, 2026, at 11:00 a.m., at First Baptist Church, 525 2nd Ave N, Great Falls, Montana.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

Donations can be made in her honor to Templed Hills Baptist Camp and/or Sletten Cancer Institute.

