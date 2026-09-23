Obituary: Lyle “Skinny” Harrison

Lyle “Skinny” Harrison, 77, of Rudyard, died at home on September 19. 2026 of natural causes, surrounded by his family.

Graveside services will be held on September 24, 2026, at 2:00 pm in the Rudyard Cemetery, followed by a fellowship at the Lutheran Church in Rudyard. Funeral arrangements were handled by Asper Funeral Homes.

Lyle was born on the family farm north of Joplin to Opal (Wolery) Harrison and Norris Harrison and was the youngest of six children. He graduated as a Panther from Rudyard High School and went on to receive a master mechanics certificate from Western Technical College in Denver.

Lyle worked as a farm and ranch hand, in landscaping, and managed a seed plant and fertilizer plant from which he retired. After retiring, he continued to work at the fertilizer plant and as a farmhand. He spent most of his years in Rudyard, but also a number of years in Cut Bank. Lyle was an avid snowmobiler for much of his adult life. He was a cowboy and an excellent horseman. He enjoyed bowling, pitching horseshoes, shooting trap, playing darts, and “fine arts.” Grandpa Lyle taught his children and grandchildren to hunt, make lefse, and drive. He loved to work on old cars and had the “patience of three guys” when it came to figuring out mechanics. He could build just about anything from metalwork to woodworking. Over the last decade, Lyle and Sarah enjoyed tinkering in the shop together. “Papa Lyle” did it all. He creatively worked on and fixed many treasures for Sarah and her family and did so with a smile, laugh, and often a joke.

Lyle is survived by his children, Jenni (Allen) Pula, Jeff (Cindy) Harrison, Kevin (Kathleen) Harrison; grandchildren, Erin (Doug) Verploegen, Erik Pula, Oskar Pula, Greta Harrison, Gabriel Harrison, Sean Harrison (Taylor Stettner), Stephanie Harrison (Sam Hahka), Parker Harrison (Diane Mullins); and great-grandchildren, Cameron, Caden, Payton, Saylor, Stetson, Violet, Jack; sisters Elaine Hodges, Shirley Rudolph, and Jean Stone; Aunt Fern Wolery; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Lyle is survived by his partner, Sarah of 10 years and her family, her children, Dustin (Aubri) Qunell, Devan Van Dessel (Levi), Cari (Eric) Groth, Kayla (Dan) Scott and Mariah (Ryan) Hall; grandchildren, Jessica Troup, Adrianna Troup, Edward Qunell, Brendan (Kimberlee) May, Deacan Van Dessel, Dayten Groth, Conrad Groth, Joslyn Groth, Deidra Scott, Quintin Scott, Taylan Scott, Shealynn Scott, Kyler Scott, Zaylajean Scott, Daustin Hall, Blaydin Hall and Treyvin Hall; and a great-grandson, Theodore.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Opal and Norris Harrison; and his brothers, Robert Harrison and Donald Harrison.

In lieu of flowers, please take your family on a road trip or visit a National Park.

Condolences can be made to www.asperfh.com [asperfh.com].

