Obituary: Lynda Adams

Lynda Adams, aged 83, of Great Falls, Montana, died on August 15, 2026, at Benefis Health System after a brief illness.

Lynda Lee (Thompson) Adams was born November 27, 1942, at Sartori Hospital, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, to Hal and Leota (Parks) Thompson. She was the oldest and only girl in their family. She attended K-12 in New Hartford Public Schools, in New Hartford, Iowa, graduating in 1960. She was very active in the fine arts; band, vocal, small groups, class plays, etc.

Upon graduation, she continued her schooling at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. She graduated in 1964, with a degree in Home Economics. She met David G. Adams, a Navy man. Luckily, he did not have a girl in every port. After a whirlwind courtship, they married in September of 1966, at St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Family photo Lynda Adams, aged 83, of Great Falls, Montana, died on August 15, 2026, at Benefis Health System after a brief illness.

Family photo Lynda Adams, aged 83, of Great Falls, Montana, died on August 15, 2026, at Benefis Health System after a brief illness.

Family photo Lynda Adams, aged 83, of Great Falls, Montana, died on August 15, 2026, at Benefis Health System after a brief illness.

After they married, they decided that David’s submarine deployment was not conducive for a successful married life. He retired and they moved to David’s hometown in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Lynda secured full-time employment with the Minnesota Department of Human Service. She left there in 1991 to work for Accessible Space, Inc., a nonprofit organization founded to provide independent living opportunities to adults with physical disabilities and/or traumatic brain injury. Lynda’s job was Director of Contract Administration. With her expertise, she facilitated the growth from the state of Minnesota to include 23 states. One of her states was Montana. She fell hard for that state and Kris and Joe Kleinschmidt. So much so, she and David moved there in retirement.

She is survived by her dearly beloved husband, David; brothers, Terry (Judy) Thompson, Kenny (Chris) Thompson both of New Hartford, and Stan (Vickye) Thompson of Parkersburg, Iowa; numerous nieces and nephews; Kris and Joe Kleinschmidt, and family; a special niece, Shelly (Adams) Schmid; brother, Travis Adams; as well as numerous family members on the Adams side of the family.

Per Lynda’s request, there will be no formal funeral services. Part of her ashes will be scattered on the family farmland in Iowa. The remainder of her ashes will reside with David.

Condolences can be shared with the family at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

