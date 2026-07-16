Obituary: Lynn Rae West

In the early morning hours of July 5th, 2026, angels arrived to claim Lynn Rae West as one of their own. They had to gently remove her husband's hand away from hers and carry her away. The grief will be immense, but we know she is finally without pain and in the hands of our Lord.

Lynn began her life's journey on Feb. 9th, 1948, born to Raymond and Lorraine Kaste in Great Falls, MT, and grew up in that city, graduating from GFHS in 1966. She then attended Dahl's Beauty School and achieved her cosmetology license.

She was born into this craft and was an excellent hairdresser for over 40 years. She was working at Agnes Beauty Salon in Great Falls when she met the love of her life, David West, in 1977. It was a match meant to be and on Oct. 28th, 1978, they married in a 24-hour wedding chapel in Reno, NV, after she had flown down to visit him as he was beginning a new career in that city.

She then was employed at Ralph's Beauty Salon, where she eventually finished her career. Lynn and Dave retired in 2008 and returned to Great Falls where many of their family members reside.

Lynn (affectionately called Lynnie) was a very loving, caring, giving person with a beautiful smile and infectious laugh. She was an amazing stepmom for Dave's son James, when he visited during the summers in Reno as he was growing up.

Although she had no children of her own, she often fondly referred to her 3 puppies she raised, Brandy, Buffy, and Tedi, as her '3 sons'. And just so her husband didn't feel left out, she playfully called him 'Turtle'. She was an excellent craftsperson, and her home and others have many of her works. Lynn will be very deeply missed!

She is survived by her loving husband David Lee West, stepson James West (Alicia), brother Steve Kaste (Jeannie), sister Judy Reed (Jess), sister Sandy Latka (Russ), niece Kim Sand (Dale), nephew Chad Latka (Stacey), nephew Brett Morrill, niece Heather Kentzel (Ron), niece Andrea Hofstad (Nick), step-grandchildren Preston and Cassidy West, and many grandnieces/grandnephews)

Lynn is preceded in death by her father Raymond Kaste, mother Lorraine Richards, stepfather Elmer Richards, and niece Tara Morrill.