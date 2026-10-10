Obituary: Madelyn "Lyn" Ethyl Bucholz

Madelyn “Lyn” Ethyl Bucholz, 82, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2026, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls.

Lyn was born on June 9, 1944, in Thief River Falls, Minnesota, to Emil Martenson and Myrtle (Jacobson) Stigen. She was raised in Montana and spent time living in Anaconda and Great Falls, as well as travelling with her mother and stepfather Archie Stigen, who worked to build roads through Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota, during Lyn’s childhood years.

While living in Anaconda, Lyn met Arthur Bucholz. The two were married on December 22, 1960, at the Lutheran Church in Anaconda and shared 48 years of marriage before Arthur’s passing in 2008.

For a short while, Lyn was employed as cook at the Bacus Ranch and an assistant cook at the Holiday Inn in Great Falls. Later on, Lyn devoted much of her working life to caring for others as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked at Galen State Hospital, Great Falls Jail, and the Rocky Treatment Center. She also spent numerous years caring for three individuals with dementia. Among her many professional accomplishments, Lyn was considered the first lady carpenter in the State of Montana, undertaking many large-scale construction projects.

Outside of work, Lyn enjoyed crochet, making afghans, potholders, and baby caps. She had fun playing Keno and sharing lunch with “the Lunch Ladies.” Lyn was also a talented painter, and her artwork was displayed as part of shows at the C.M. Russell Art Show.

Lyn is survived by her sons, Jeffrey Bucholz and Alan Bucholz, both of Great Falls; daughters-in-law, Sharla Bucholz and Laura Bucholz, both of Great Falls; sister, Ardelle Pickering of Great Falls; brother, Gene Stigen (Tammi) of Elco, Nevada; grandson Christopher Bucholz of Great Falls; nephews, David Pickering of Great Falls, Garrett Stigen and Greg Stigen, both of Elco; sisters-in-law, Wendy Bucholz Duensing and Cindi Bucholz Billeau, both of Helena, and Lilian Bucholz of Craig, MT; and brother-in-law, Brian Billeau of Helena.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Bucholz; her parents, Emil and Myrtle; her stepfather, Archie Stigen; half-brother, Kevin Stigen; and brothers-in-law, David Duensing and Aaron Bucholz.

Lyn’s years were filled with caring for others, creativity, family, and the simple things she enjoyed. She will be remembered by those who knew and loved her and will be deeply missed.

