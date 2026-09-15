Obituary: Marcia J Kozik

Marcia J Kozik, aged 85, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on September 6, 2026, after a short illness.

Marcia was born on May 3, 1941, in Great Falls, Montana, to John and Helen (Enders) Sabol. She attended Lady of Lourdes Parochial School and graduated from Great Falls Central High School in 1959. Marcia met George Kozik and the two married in April of 1962, and soon after had two sons, Sterling and Larry. They loved to travel and went to several places across the US and Canada. San Diego, in particular, was a yearly vacation stop for many years.

Marcia was a devoted wife, loving mother, and beautiful, caring human being. Besides traveling, she loved music, doing needlepoint, and was an excellent cook. Although physically she had a difficult life (she was wheelchair bound for the last 30 years or so), she retained a strong will to live and the desire to interact with family and friends. Marcia was the last of her siblings and was, therefore, the matriarch of the family for the last few years.

Marcia is survived by her sons, Sterling (Martha) and Larry (Johnna Frachelle) Kozik; niece, Jenny Sabol; sister-in-law, Lois Sabol; and nephews, Chuck (Arlene) Flynn and Dennis (Barb) Flynn.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George; brothers, Reg Sabol, Doug Sabol, and Frank (Peggy) Flynn; as well as her parents, John and Helen Sabol.

Marcia will be greatly missed by her family and friends; her loss has created a void that will never be filled.

In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls, Montana. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

