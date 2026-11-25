Marcia Marie McNeil January 7, 1953 – November 20, 2026

Marcia Marie McNeil, 73, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2026, at Benefis Health Center. No services are planned at this time. Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.

Marcia was born on January 7, 1953, in Great Falls to Miles Martin and Zita (Klesh) McNeil, earning the local hospital distinction of "champ of the week" for the largest birth. She was raised and educated in Great Falls and remained rooted in the community throughout her life.

Earlier in her career, Marcia worked in grain business offices. Later on, she found deep purpose and satisfaction working for Opportunities, Inc., where she helped families find housing.

Marcia had a quiet, practical love for making a home and tending to what was around her. She enjoyed gardening and sewing, and her yard grew into something like a lush jungle. As she slowed down in her later years, she appreciated the simple comforts of home and watching television. She always had animal companions, especially cats, and cared for every living thing, big or small, good or bad, making sure squirrels, birds, and any creature in need had what it took to get by.

Family meant a great deal to her. She had a deeply mothering nature, took good care of her brothers, and was always there whenever they needed support.

She was preceded in death by her infant son, Kyle Clark McNeil, and her parents. She is survived by her brothers, Mark, Jim, and Miles McNeil.

“Don’t give up! I believe in you all. A person’s a person, no matter how small.”

“Horton Hears a Who!” by Dr. Seuss

