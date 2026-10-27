Obituary: Marco Aurelio DeAlvarado

Marco Aurelio DeAlvarado passed away peacefully of natural causes on Oct 17, 2026, while doing his morning exercises. Marco is survived by his first wife, Sharon (Shari) Bozman DeAlvarado Rigg, sons Paulo Aurelio DeAlvarado Rigg and Donato Zamora DeAlvarado Rigg and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. His son, Rodrigo Soto DeAlvarado, preceded him in death in 2010.

Marco was born in Queens NY to Dorothy Baldwin DeAlvarado and Fernando DeAlvarado on Apr 13, 1946, and grew up in Fort Pierce FL and Fort Jefferson Long Island NY. He joined the US Air Force and spent 1964-1967 at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls. He fell in love with Montana and married Shari in 1967. They had 3 sons, Paulo (1971) and the twins Donato and Rodrigo (1973).

Marco went to the University of Montana on the GI Bill with studies in Radio/TV Journalism and English. Although he spent most of his working days/years building with rocks, his passion was always art, which included writing songs, poems, journals and memoirs. He also used other mediums such as wood carvings, drawing, painting and sculptures.

Marco was an avid reader and loved studying history. He was a Christian and could quote the Bible. He was an outgoing person who loved the outdoors and made friends easily.

Marco will be laid to rest with his son, Rodrigo and will be greatly missed by family and friends.

