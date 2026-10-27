Obituary: Margaret Susan "Pegge" McCluey

Margaret Susan “Pegge” McCluey, 83, passed away at Peace Hospice on October 19, 2026. Pegge lived with spirit and curiosity, cherishing family, friends, adventure, and the many moments she shared with those she loved.

Pegge was born on August 26, 1943, in Santa Monica, California, to Jim and Muriel Ragen. She graduated from Great Falls Central Catholic High School and later attended Pasadena City College. Her adventurous nature led her to earn her student pilot license in 1970, reflecting her willingness to explore new horizons and embrace new experiences. Her grandparents, Gordon and Peggy Robertson, were among her greatest inspirations and held a special place in her life.

During the 1960s and early 1970s, while living in California, Pegge worked as a flight attendant for Western Airlines. She loved traveling and experiencing different parts of the world. It was during her time with Western Airlines that she met Charles “Bucky” McCluey. The two married and welcomed their two children, Gavin and Ragen, who would become the center of her family life.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com [oconnorfuneralhome.com].

