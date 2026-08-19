Obituary: Marian R. Miller

Marian R. Miller passed peacefully into the arms of Our Lord in the early morning hours of August 15, 2026, with family by her side. She was born on the family farm just outside of Sidney, MT on July 27, 1934, to Philip Scheetz and Lydia (Strasheim) Scheetz.

She met Lewis Miller, the love of her life, while she was still in high school. He was drafted into the Marines and was stationed at Camp Pendleton in California. They were both underage and had to have signed permission, but they were married on the Monday before he left. She graduated High School on Wednesday that same week! They shared 74 wonderful years together.

After serving with the Marines in California, they moved back to Sidney, MT. In 1962, they moved to Great Falls. While they were always considered Christians, they truly came to the Lord after a visit with a Pastor in 1967. They continued to serve the Lord, both in word and deed. They didn’t just talk the talk; they walked the walk.

Lew and Marian would volunteer at the Great Falls Rescue Mission. Marian would play the piano, and Lew would help counsel the residents.

Marian was very talented and when the Church purchased an organ, she taught herself to play that too. She loved her music.

Whether it was refinishing furniture, painting pictures or creating ceramics, she was an artist. Many of us were gifted a few of her ceramic masterpieces and her paintings. Sewing and crocheting were among her many talents. She gave many new babies a new quilt to wrap up and stay warm.

She made cooking and baking look easy, and it always tasted very good (just ask Dr. Stoebe about her Marian Bars).

She enjoyed her garden and canning all her own vegetables. She would start planning her garden as soon as the new catalogs started arriving after Christmas!

Marian was a true animal lover. Both dogs and cats, every pet she had was treated with the best of care and devotion. She went above and beyond for all of them with the caring help of Dr. Grant Smith and the staff at Skyline Veterinary Clinic.

Marian was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She loved to tell everyone that she had not just great-grandchildren, but great-great-grandchildren.

Marian and Lew celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary in May. They enjoyed a life always devoted to each other and the Lord.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Lydia Scheetz; brothers, Donald Scheetz and Kenneth Scheetz; sisters-in-law, Gail Scheetz and Betty DeShaw; and brothers-in-law, Gene Miller and Larry DeShaw.

She is survived by her husband, Lewis Miller; sons, Terry (Faye) Miller and Steve (Evelyne) Miller; 4 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Audrey Scheetz of Wyoming, Shirley Scheetz of Montana, Patty Miller of Minnesota and Lois (Paul) Bacchi of California; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Marian was a wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. Marian will be greatly missed by all who had the joy of knowing her. She was a kind, gentle and loving soul that always had a kind word or deed for those in need.

A celebration of Marian’s life will be held at the Ulm Bible Church in Ulm, MT at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 28, 2026. A luncheon will be held immediately following the service at the church. Please join us in sharing our love for Marian.

Flowers may be sent to Schnider Funeral Home for delivery to the service, or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Great Falls Rescue Mission.

Condolences can be shared with the family at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

