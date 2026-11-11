Obituary: Marilyn Gaye Barnhart (Baldridge)

Marilyn Gaye Barnhart (Baldridge) passed away at her home on hospice care on October 29, 2026, she was 77 years old.

She was born in Lewistown, Montana on May 7, 1949. Marilyn was the youngest of five children of Merrill and Carol Baldridge. She was raised and educated most of her younger years in Moccasin, Montana. Her mother submitted her into a baby beauty contest and won when she was only 2-½ years old. Reluctantly, during her last years of school she attended Stanford High School, over a 20-minute bus drive from Moccasin, due to the Moccasin school being closed down.

Her younger years were a blend of family, friends, and 4-H combined with church and some sports while she was in high school. She graduated from Stanford in 1967. Shortly after that, she attended two years of study at the Great Falls Commercial College from 1967-1969, majoring in Business.

After graduating from college, she worked as a secretary for the administrator of the Deaconess Hospital in Great Falls. She later transferred to the Patients Account Representative Department. She was there for 16 years, from 1969 to 1985. The Deaconess was later renamed Benefis Hospital.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family, go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com [oconnorfuneralhome.com].

