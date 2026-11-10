Obituary: Marion "Alex" Bostic

Marion “Alex” Bostic was born on December 27, 1943, in Madera, California to Virgil and Zeather (Huckabee) Bostic. He passed away on November 4, 2026, at Great Falls Clinic Hospital, surrounded by his caring family.

Raised in California, Alex met his high school sweetheart, Kathy Reini, and they married in June of 1963. He attended Long Beach Community College; he worked at Douglas/Hughes /Raytheon in various positions including being a project manager until his retirement.

In 2006, Alex and Kathy moved to Great Falls, Montana, to be near their close and loving family. He loved spending time with family and visiting Glacier National Park.

Alex was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church, where he served on several committees.

While living in Great Falls, he volunteered with the following organizations: Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center, Montana Fish and Wildlife Giant Springs Fish Hatchery, Cascade County Elections, and Russell Country Federal Credit Union.

Alex is survived by his younger brother, Mike (Claudia) Bostic of Mooresburg, TN; nieces, and nephews; Joy (Mitch) Miller, Linda Kay Bunker of St. George, UT; Michelle (Kir) Bostic of Los Angeles, CA; James Bostic of Savannah, GA; David Bostic; their children; and his cousins. He is also survived by his dear partner since 2016, Gaynell Tempel; his “Daughters of the Heart,” Debra (John) Blank of Great Falls, Montana, and Becky (Hugh) Stadnek of Huntsville, Alabama; grandchildren, Beth (Tim) Olson, Laura (John) Nave, and Matthew (Stacy) Stadnek; and their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Alex was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy; his parents; and sister, Mary (Bill) Blanton.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society or Bethel Lutheran Church.

The funeral will be held at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel on Friday, November 13, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. 1410 13th Street South Great Falls, MT. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

