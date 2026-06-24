Obituary: Marion Dudley Higgins

Marion Dudley Higgins, aged 95, passed peacefully at home in Great Falls, Montana of natural causes on June 9, 2026.

Born June 7, 1931, in Parkville, Missouri to Benjamin and EuniceHiggins, Dudley was the ninth of twelve children. Dudley joined the newly formed United States Air Force in 1948 and spent the next 22 years traveling the world until retiring in 1970 from his final duty station at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana. He spent the next 22 years running his own television repair shop, Higgins TV Repair. He married Edith “Edie” in December 1975 and later adopted her two sons Edward “Ed-e” and Eric in August of 1979. Dudley was passionate about sports and the lifelong friendships, which included sponsoring a very successful Great Falls women’s softball team in the early 1980s. Through his sons’ involvement in wrestling, Dudley and Edie became pillars of the Montana wrestling community, supporting wrestling longer than their sons combined cumulative careers.

Dudley was preceded in death by his parents; eleven brothers and sisters; and first Grandson,Brock (son to Ed and Pam).

Dudley is survived by his wife of 50 years Edie; son Ed and daughter-in-law Pam and theirdaughters Bethany (husband Chris Miller), Brittany (husband Justin Peters), and Brenna(husband Nick Baird and sons Vinny, Cam, and Ronnie); and son Eric and his daughters Lexi (husband Erik Spears and daughter Charli Faye) and Faye.

He is and will always be loved and missed.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family suggests donations to Benchmark Wrestling in Augusta,Montana www.benchmarkwrestling.org/donate/ Benchmark Wrestling, PO Box 686, Augusta, MT 59410

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, July 18, 2026, in Great Falls, additional details to follow.