Obituary: Marsha June Kellogg Fries

Marsha June Kellogg Fries was born on June 20, 1942, in San Francisco, California, the only child of Donald and Hazel Kellogg. When Marsha was still young, her father died while serving in the Merchant Marines. Mother and daughter faced hard times, yet they carried on, finding joy in simple pleasures such as trips to the library followed by meals at their favorite Chinese restaurant.

On Valentine’s Day in 1958, while attending a dance, Marsha met Julius “Jerry” Fries. As they walked home hand in hand, her mother looked back and later told Marsha that Jerry already seemed to know she was his. They were married on May 31, 1958, in Winlock, Washington, where Jerry’s sister Anna Fish and her family lived. His parents and several siblings joined them for the celebration.

Leaving the city behind, Marsha embraced ranch life in Montana, where she found the family and animals she came to love. She preserved the recipes her mother had taught her, including one simply called “More,” and from her mother-in-law she learned treasured family favorites such as kraut and pork and hearty soups.

The couple later settled in Billings, where their family began with the birth of Nadine in July 1959. Marsha adored babies and often said that if she could, she would have a dozen. After a move to Butte, they welcomed Lorie in April 1961. Their final move was to Great Falls, where they would spend the rest of their lives. Christina (Tina) was born in October 1963, and Pauletta (Paula, also called Polly) arrived in June 1966.

A couple of years after Polly’s birth, Jerry began working in Alaska. Marsha devoted herself fully to the role of homemaker while he provided for their growing family. In August 1969, they welcomed their first son, Lary. After four daughters, both parents were overjoyed. In June 1978, they welcomed Nathaniel (Nate), completing their family of six children.

Marsha and Jerry joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Marsha served faithfully as a visiting teacher and gave herself wholeheartedly to genealogy and temple work. Through that research, she was reunited with her paternal grandfather, L. Grant Kellogg, his wife Betty, and several cousins. With Tina and her family, she traveled to visit the graves of members of the Covert family, early members of the Church, and to continue her research.

She loved having pets, especially cats, and during a Peanuts phase named them Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Schroeder, and Linus. She delighted in the holidays and decorating for them, and she was thrilled to win third prize in the door-decorating contest her first Christmas at The Iris.

Over the years, the family traveled to visit relatives, to Alaska to see where Jerry worked, to Canada, to Disneyland, and to many Fries family reunions.

Marsha was always there for friends and family. She delighted in welcoming and doting on her grandchildren, and helping care for the “furry grandchildren” brought her particular joy. She was a treasured friend, always willing to lend a hand. When a friend was going through a difficult time, she took in two of that friend’s young daughters. For years, she went to Curves with her friends Arla and LaNita and her granddaughter Marsha (Marcy).

In October 2024, Marsha moved to the Iris Senior Living Community, where she made many cherished friends and enjoyed bingo, the card game, golf, and other activities. She later moved to Golden Eagle Senior Community and began making new friends there.

On October 12, 2026, she was called home and reunited with Jerry and the family and friends who were waiting for her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Hazel Kellogg; her beloved husband, Jerry; her daughter Paula and Paula’s husband, David Claybrooks; and her grandson, Matthew Fries.

She is survived by her children: Nadine Singels; Lorie (Bruce) Bullard; Tina (Chris) Smith; Lary (Diana) Fries; and Nate Fries. Her grandchildren: Michael Singels, Kimberly Singels, Chuck Bullard, Marsha (Ash Lincoln) Fries, Alec (Laura) Fries, Kaydee Smith, and Julius Fries. Her great-grandchildren: Jonathan Singels, Joshua Singels, Jenna Warholic, Alizae Fries, Leo Guillen, Adyn Fries, Gabriella Guillen, and Wyatt and Matthew Marshall Fries.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at Croxford’s Funeral Home, 1307 Central Avenue, Great Falls, Montana. Interment will follow at Manchester Cemetery, 11 Loch Lane [google.com], weather permitting. A celebration reception will be held afterward at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1015 15th Avenue