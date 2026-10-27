Obituary: Mary Brom Fellenz

Mary Brom Fellenz, age 89, transitioned to her afterlife October 13th, 2026. She is so happy to be with her husband, Bob, and beloved family who preceded her there. Mary’s journey began in the heartland of Wisconsin. After fun times in Wyoming and a lengthy stop in Texas, she and Bob happily landed in Bozeman, Montana, where they lived for almost 40 years. Mary would like to say, “Thank you for the good times! I will never forget you, even in the afterlife.” She cherished the parties, music, conversation and shared community experiences she so enjoyed with you over the years.

Mary had a gift for loving people and life, for bringing people together and enriching their lives through art, nature, love, meals, games, laughter and stories. She was an out-of-bounds nun pushing back on the rules like Maria in The Sound of Music, captured in the song lyrics, “How do you hold a moonbeam in your hand?” We saw her bring fun to everything from the mundane to life celebrations. She worked magic like Mary Poppins: “It’s a jolly holiday with Mary. Mary makes your heart so light! When the day is gray and ordinary, Mary makes the sun shine bright!”

Mary touched all whom she met, making them feel welcome, heard and valued. She believed very strongly in the value of community and connection; she believed that everyone had special gifts to share and valued all who touched her life. Mary embraced people in all walks of life, wanting to learn from them, including friends, neighbors, craftspeople, doctors, nurses, care-givers, contractors, frontline workers, or anyone else crossing her life’s path. In all, her gift was sharing kindness, belonging, and love.

Mary will be missed by all who knew her, including her sisters, Judy Cunningham and Barbara Giammona; her brother, David Brom; her daughters, Katie Catlett and Margie Phillips and her granddaughters.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alzheimer's research, your local PBS station, or Planned Parenthood to honor the values that Mary held.

