Obituary: Mary Elizabeth Lencioni

Mary was born June 16, 1945 to James and Helena Larkin in Oil City Pennsylvania. She died August 2 peacefully in her own bed. While visiting her sister Joanne in Montana she met Gordon Lencioni. They married in 1965. The next day they headed to Lincoln for an elk hunt/honeymoon. Together they have two loving sons Brad (Michelle) and Dan (Christine). Mary has six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: Dylan (Jessica), Kenzie Wilcox (Blake), Marissa Scharberg (Kyler), Joseph, Matthew, Vincent, and great-grandchildren Wyatt (Dylan), Harper and Hazel (Marissa), Brooks (Kenzie). Her love for them was immeasurable.

Mary was a receiving clerk at Skaggs, Osco, and CVS for 40+ years. Offering a big smile, hard work, and loyalty she touched many, many lives. Friendships with co-workers have lasted through the years. Mary’s wit and shenanigans are remembered and laughed about! She was one of a kind!

Annual week-long trips to Holter with Gma and the grandkids! Late night crawdad hunting and loud games of spoons with a few “camp quiet hour” warnings from the campground host each year. Chocolate chip cookies, German chocolate cake, spaghetti, chili with saltines, koolaide, jello and potato chips added to the fun, love and memory making. There were many crazy fishing, floating, and camping trips with Brad and Dan. The family had fun fishing and floating down the Smith River with friends. Mary’s smile had the ability to make everyone around her laugh as well as never excluding anyone from the fun.

Mary spent time in heated card games always ready and willing to take your money, bingo with Emilie and Lola and their dobbers, playing pinochle, cribbage and gin rummy with the grandkids, gambling trips, and time in front of the machines. She would stay up all hours of the night watching TV. She cooked many family dinners and baked chocolate cakes every other day. Mary often tried to keep grandpa Gordon in line. Ha ha! He cared for her the last few years as she lived with and battled dementia.

Surviving relatives include Rolland and Patti Lencioni, John Hanley, Sara Hanley Brown, Kathy and Jim Salaun, Elaine and Rich Walters, Bob and Bonna Virostko. She is preceded in death by Hollywood and Emilie Lencioni, Roxie Hanley, parents, six siblings, and many others she loved.

Private services with immediate family are taking place. Donations can be made in Mary’s honor to the Centerville Senior Citizens’ Center or donor’s choice. May she rest in peace.