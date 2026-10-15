Obituary: Mary June Coffman Legg

Mary June Coffman Legg passed away peacefully on July 23, 2026, surrounded by her friends and family.

June was born June 29, 1928, in Lewistown, MT, to Elmer and Stella Coffman, the sixth of nine children. The family moved to the Greenfield Bench area in Teton County in the mid-1930s. She attended Greenfield School and graduated from Fairfield High School in 1947. June joined the U.S. Army in 1951, serving during the Korean War. She received an honorable discharge in 1954.

She met Paul Gerald Legg at the Eidel South Ranch in Eden, MT, where her mother was employed. They married on October 6, 1956, and divorced in 1974. Together they had four children.

Like most people born in the 1920s, June experienced life through the prism of the Great Depression. She never forgot those lean times.

June is survived by her brother Billy, her children Jennifer, Joe, Mike, and Jeff. She was also a grandmother of 10 and a great-grandmother of 9.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Thomas, Donnie, and Jimmy, and her sisters Edith, Doris, Fern, and Joan.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make any donations payable to the Great Falls Rescue Mission.

