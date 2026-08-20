Obituary: Mary Roxanne Kinman

Mary Roxanne Kinman, 73, passed away on July 25, 2026. She was born on January 10, 1953, in Hastings, Nebraska to William and Mary Lou Archer. Her family moved to Colorado and Mary graduated from North High School in Colorado. After graduating high school, she completed some college courses.

Eventually, Mary moved to Great Falls, Montana. On July 17, 1997, she married Lauren S. Kinman in Great Falls, and they would spend the rest of her life together. Mary loved taking care of her family and spent her time staying at home taking care of their two children, Melissa and Clifford. When she was not spending time with her family, you could find Mary watching videos on YouTube, and she also loved to read, color, and crochet.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her husband, Laurin S. Kinman; son, Clifford E. Oldsen (Tacoma, Washington); Daughter, Melissa S. Laws (Great Falls, Montana); sister, Becky Amaya (Colorado Springs, Colorado); grandsons, Justin, Rory and Conner; and granddaughters, Brooke and Jewel.

Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home. No services are planned at this time.

