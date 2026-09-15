Obituary: Mary Sylvia Judge

Mary Sylvia Judge, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on September 10, 2026. Funeral services will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish, Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Private burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Helena, Montana.

Survivors include children, Joseph Judge of Spokane; Helen Cole and her husband, Bob of Great Falls; Thomas Judge of St Ignatius; Ruth Rucinsky and her husband, Tony of Great Falls; grandchildren, Bryan Judge, Ava Helgrave, and Alexandria Collins and her husband, Michael; Nickole Bergstad and her husband, Brad; Kaele Cummings and Andy and Aaron Rucinsky and Kathryn Compton; great-grandchildren, Madison Bergstad, Taylor Bergstad, Hayden Bergstad, Daisy Collins, Gabriel Cummings; Craig Compton, and Azure Steele; several nieces and nephews; and numerous cousins.

Mary was born on January 31, 1938, in Helena, Montana, the youngest of Thomas and Elizabeth (Keltus) Fergusons’ four children. She was a graduate of Cathedral High School and attended Carroll College where she met her future husband, Ed Judge, of Malta, Montana. They were married for 25 years. During that union, they were blessed with 4 children. They lived in Helena and Billings before settling in Great Falls. Ed died in 2002.

Mary was employed by the First National Bank and Trust Co. in Helena and Overgaard-Davidson in Billings, but quit to become a full-time mother to her children.

Mary was devoted to her Catholic faith and was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Parish, Our Lady of Snows Circle, Catholic Daughters of Americans, Providence University of Great Falls Guild, Red Hats and Lamplighters. For many years she had been a hospital volunteer. She enjoyed traveling, reading, playing cards, spending time at her cabin and being with her family. She leaves behind many dear friends.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, John and Thomas Ferguson; her sister, Rosemarie Pace, and her husband, Richard Pace; her granddaughter, Ruth Ann Ruinsky; and her nephew, John Thomas Ferguson.

Memorials may be sent to Holy Spirit Catholic Parish. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

