Obituary: Matthew "Matt" L. Ott

Matthew “Matt” L. Ott, 53, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on October 31, 2026, Halloween, his favorite holiday, at Benefis Health System in Great Falls. A man of valor and tremendous heart, Matt devoted his life to protecting others, giving generously, and standing beside those who needed someone in their corner.

Matt was born on November 23, 1972, Thanksgiving Day, in Chardon, Ohio, and was raised in Potter County, Pennsylvania. He attended and graduated from Galeton Area School. Early in his childhood, Matt served as an altar boy (8-17), daily masses, every weekend, sacramental, and holiday masses. From childhood, Matt loved making his friends laugh. He played Little League beginning at age eight and continued playing baseball through his senior year, with his father, Jim, alongside him. He also played high school soccer and enjoyed camping with family and friends. At age twelve, he discovered a lifelong enthusiasm for fireworks with his cousin, Chris Ott. In Galeton, a town known for its spectacular Fourth of July celebrations, Matt and Chris happily joined in the tradition.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com [oconnorfuneralhome.com].

