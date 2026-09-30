Obituary: Melvin W. Rennick

Melvin W. Rennick, 87, of Belt, Montana, passed away on September 22, 2026, at his home.

He was born on June 3, 1939, in Glasgow, Montana, to William Rennick and Alice F. Horne. Melvin was a high school graduate and spent his working life in construction as a contractor and master fabricator. He enjoyed working with steel and was known for his skill as a fabricator. Mel was an experienced heavy equipment operator. He made his home in Belt.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com [oconnorfuneralhome.com].

