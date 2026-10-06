Obituary: Michelle Peterson

Michelle Peterson, born in 1972 at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, passed away surrounded by the love of her family and friends. She lived a life defined by service, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to education, athletics, and the young people of Montana.

Michelle was the beloved daughter of Arthur and Debbie Peterson. She was a devoted sister to Jackie Smith and Shawn Peterson and a proud aunt to her six nieces and nephews: Brooke, Austin, Aspen, Malina, Diego, and Sofia. Family was at the center of Michelle’s life, and she treasured every opportunity to celebrate their accomplishments and create lasting memories together.

A passionate educator, Michelle dedicated 20 years to Great Falls Public Schools, where she inspired countless students through her compassion, encouragement, and commitment to learning. Her influence extended far beyond the classroom, leaving a lasting impact on generations of students and colleagues.

Volleyball was one of Michelle’s lifelong passions. A proud graduate of the University of Montana, she excelled as a collegiate volleyball player, carrying the lessons of teamwork, perseverance, and sportsmanship throughout her life. She later devoted 20 years as a Frontier Conference volleyball official and spent an additional 10 years officiating high school volleyball and softball. Athletes, coaches, and fellow officials respected her integrity, fairness, and deep knowledge of the games she loved.

Michelle also served as the Executive Director of SHAPE Montana, where she championed health, physical education, recreation, and wellness throughout the state. Her leadership helped strengthen opportunities for educators and students alike, advancing the importance of healthy, active lifestyles for communities across Montana.

Michelle will be remembered for her generous spirit, infectious enthusiasm, steadfast leadership, and the countless lives she touched through education, athletics, and service. She believed in bringing out the best in others, and her legacy will continue to live on in the students she taught, the athletes she encouraged, the officials she mentored, and the family and friends who loved her.

She is survived by her parents, Arthur and Debbie Peterson; her sister, Jackie Smith; her brother, Shawn Peterson; and her cherished nieces and nephews, Brooke, Austin, Aspen, Malina, Diego, and Sofia, along with many extended family members, friends, colleagues, former students, athletes, and members of the Montana education and sports communities.

Michelle’s life was one of purpose, dedication, and kindness. Though she will be deeply missed, her example of service, integrity, and love will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing her.

A Championship of Life celebration will be held at Paris Gibson Education Center Gym on October 10th at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, Michelle has set up a Legacy Grant to continue her passion for supporting Elementary Health and Physical Education. If you would like to donate, please visit