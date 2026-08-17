Obituary: Mike O. Moline

Mike O. Moline

On the morning of August 16, 2026, Michael Oscar Moline, 57, passed away with his wife, Nancy by his side, in their home following a three-year battle with cancer. Mike was born December 5, 1968 to Christian and Bonnie Moline of Geraldine, Montana. He grew up on the Moline Ranch with his brother Chris. After his dad passed away, when Mike was only 12, he found his interest in automotive mechanics. He later left the ranch and moved to Lewistown.

He met his first wife, Pam Reed and they welcomed a son in 1989. They later divorced. Mike then met the love of his life in 1991, Nancy Fry, who had a daughter. They were married on May 1, 1993, and then welcomed their daughter together that same year. Mike worked for GS Oil for a few years while he built a garage in his backyard. He was well known as the mechanic in town to bring any old Ford to. Once he completed it, he opened Moline’s Repair and was self-employed until he was forced to retire in 2023 due his decline in health.

Michael loved working on vehicles for his customers, building racecars for his friends, and collecting old Ford vehicles for himself. He loved fishing with his friends and family, hosting fish-frys, playing pranks on people - he LOVED to laugh, and most importantly he loved helping people. He helped Nancy start Tails as Old as Time, a MT senior dog rescue where he had a fondness for mean little Chihuahuas; but he loved all dogs. His fondest memories included riding his dirt bike and snowmobiling on the ranch, going to Rockin’ in the Rivers with his friends, family vacations on Flathead, and driving his toys all over.

Mike is survived by his wife of 33 years, Nancy; his son, Alan (Jessica) Moline and their daughters, Ava and Nina of Victor, MT; his daughter, Gabrielle Fry (Jeremy Rapkoch) of Billings, MT; and daughter, Shelby (Greg) Perri and their daughter, Solie of Lewistown, MT; his brother, Chris Moline and his six children of Geraldine, MT; his sister, Linda (Tom) Wimer of Geraldine, MT; and his sister, Carole Santiago of Fort Benton, MT. He is preceded in death by his parents, Christian and Bonnie Moline; his parents-in-law, Timothy and Betty Fry; and nephew, Thomas Victor Petranek.

A Celebration of Life for Mike will be held Saturday, August 22nd, 4:00 p.m. at the Eagles Club in Lewistown with a reception to follow. Memorials are requested to Tails as Old as Time (TOT).

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Mike’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com

