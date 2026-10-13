Obituary: Mildred Anne "Suzie" Lux

Mildred Anne “Suzie” Lux, aged 91, passed away on September 20, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana. She was born on February 8, 1935, in Glasgow, Montana, to Roosevelt Pederson and Ruth Fulton.

Suzie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She married Harold Raymond Lux, and together they built a loving family and raised five children: Dennis, Doug, Danny, Ellen, and Debbie.

Family was an important part of Suzie’s life. She was a proud grandmother to 12 grandchildren and a great-grandmother to 28 great-grandchildren. She cherished the time spent with her family and leaves behind many treasured memories that will be carried on by the generations who loved her.

Suzie enjoyed several hobbies and interests throughout her life. She was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and enjoyed playing pool. Her family and friends will remember her for her personality, her love of family, and the many special moments shared together.

Suzie is survived by her five children, Dennis, Doug, Danny, Ellen, and Debbie; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Marva Edwards and Ronnie Pederson; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold Raymond Lux.

Suzie will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew and loved her. Her memory will live on through her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the many lives she touched throughout her 91 years.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

