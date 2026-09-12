Obituary: Myrna Rae Cady

Myrna Rae Cady, born Myrna Rae Shepherd, passed away on September 8, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana, due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease. She was born on April 28, 1944, in Chester, Montana, and lived a life marked by devotion to her family, commitment to her work, and a warm, active presence in the communities she called home.

Myrna graduated from Chester High School in 1962. She was a cheerleader, played in band, and was in every High School activity she could fit into her schedule. She went on to attend Montana State College, where she graduated in 1966. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, preparing for a career that reflected her care for others and her steady, giving nature. During her college years, she was involved with Spurs at Montana State College, an experience that was part of her energetic and engaged spirit.

Over the years, Myrna built a life of meaningful work in several fields. She taught in Great Falls, Chester, Stanford, and Vaughn, Montana, as well as in Spokane, Washington, touching many lives through her work in education. She also worked as a real estate agent in Great Falls, Montana. In addition, she was a farmer in Gilford and Chester, Montana, embracing the hard work and deep roots of rural life.

She found joy in both companionship and community. Myrna enjoyed bridge and was part of a bridge club, treasuring the friendship and connection it brought. She volunteered/served on the boards of the Great Falls Children’s Receiving Home and the City-County Health Department. She loved to travel and took special delight in watching her grandchildren’s activities. Whether it was soccer, football, baseball, softball, wrestling, scouting, band, or theater, she was interested, supportive, and proud, sharing in the moments that mattered most to those she loved. Her kindness also reached beyond her family, as she spent time visiting patients in memory care and nursing homes, offering comfort through her presence.

Myrna is survived by her husband, Gene Cady, with whom she shared her life and family. She is also survived by her sons, Chris Cady of Belgrade, Montana and Curt Cady of Bismarck, North Dakota; and by her daughters-in-law, Lisa Cady and Katie Cady. Her family continued to be a great source of pride and joy in her life through her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Alex and Haley Cady and their children, Carter and Cooper; Drew Cady and his finance Grace Penkert; Emily and Zane Bowley; and Hunter Cady, Abbey Cady, Peter Cady, and Rylee Cady. She will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to know her and to share in the love, encouragement, and steadfast support she gave so freely.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Pearl Shepherd; brother, Harley Shepherd; and parents-in-law, Willis and Dorthy Cady.

Myrna’s life was one of service, family devotion, and sincere care for others. She leaves behind a legacy of love that will remain in the hearts of her family and friends always.

Many thanks to the Easterseals and Stillwater Hospice for the special care they provided for Myrna and Gene during the final weeks of her amazing life.

Condolences can be shared with the family at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

