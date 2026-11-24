Myron Axel “Punky” Faraasen passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Glasgow, Montana, on November 17, 2026.

Myron was born on August 9, 1947, in Glasgow, Montana, to Arvid and Iona Frost Faraasen. He grew up on the Faraasen ranch south of Hinsdale, where, from a young age, he embraced exploring nature and finding adventure in the outdoors.

His childhood was filled with countless adventures. Myron and his siblings would take daylong trips to Number Two Reservoir, three miles from home, carrying a jug of water and cardboard boxes loaded onto a cart he had engineered and pulled with a rope. Many days were spent racing down the clay hills on pieces of cardboard, reaching impressive speeds.

The dam below the house was home to hawk nests in the trees, which also doubled as forts. Under the starry skies and northern lights, the perfect setting was created for games of Ante-I- Over and Hide-and-Seek. In the winter, the dam provided a dangerous but irresistible place for ice skating. Spring brought new adventures, including riding on icebergs and floating in a washtub, navigating with diamond willow fence posts.

Summers were spent swimming, despite the abundance of bloodsuckers! Myron also enjoyed inviting his friends from town to experience life in the country. He especially loved brandings and roasting Rocky Mountain oysters over the fires of the branding irons.

Myron attended Hinsdale School through the seventh grade. Following the death of his father in 1960, the family moved to Havre, Montana.

Throughout his life, Myron lived and worked in many places around Montana. Some of his work included time at the Klind Ranch south of Hinsdale, construction of Hinsdale's new school, maintenance and groundskeeping for the City of Glasgow, and numerous remodeling and painting projects throughout the Glasgow area.

Myron was a very artistic person. One of his favorite crafts was braiding horsehair, creating many beautiful hatbands, belts, and keychains. He was also a very giving person who lived by the words, “Tomorrow is not promised to us!”

After a lifetime of adventures, hard work, and friendships.

Myron retired for good on November 17, 2026.

He is survived by his siblings, Gloria Klind, Linda (Gene) Hartsock, Dorothy (Paul) Jensen, and Melvin Sonsteng; nephews Scott (Brenda) Klind, Macy (Toby) Klind, Peter Mogan, Brian (Alissa) Mogan, Marcus Mogan, Jarid (Diane) Jensen, and Brad Jensen; niece Shannon Hauck; Uncle Walt (Marian) Frost; Aunt Ruby Gleason; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.

Myron was preceded in death by his father, Arvid; his mother, Iona; and his brother, Tom.

Myron had numerous friends throughout his life, and each of you meant the world to him. He will be remembered for his adventurous spirit, creativity, generosity, and the many memories he made along the way.

**Funeral services** will be held Thursday, December 10, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at Nemont Manor in Glasgow, Montana.

