Obituary: Nolan Reid Peck

In Loving Memory of Nolan Reid Peck

Nolan was born on October 21, 1984, in Glasgow, Montana, to James and Lisa Peck. The family moved to Great Falls in August 1992. Nolan passed away on September 9, 2026, at the age of 41 years old.

Nolan lived a life that wasn’t always easy. He had his struggles and difficult seasons, but through it all, he remained uniquely himself. He had a way of finding value and beauty in things that others might overlook.

He loved basketball, gold, fancy things, and anything that made him feel like royalty. So it only seems fitting that when he leaves this world, he does so wearing his crown. After all, if anyone deserved to arrive in the afterlife looking like a king, it was him.

He also had a love for rocks and collecting things. If something caught his eye, chances were good that it would eventually become part of his collection. He could find something ordinary and see something worth keeping. His collections were more than just things. They were little pieces of the world that had caught his attention along the way.

He may have struggled to find his place in this life, but he was still a son, a brother, an uncle, a family member, and someone who was loved. His life mattered, and his absence will leave a space that cannot simply be filled.

We hope that wherever he is now, he has found peace. Maybe he’s surrounded by gold, wearing something spectacular, adding to an impressive collection of treasures, and proudly wearing that crown.

Nolan is survived by his parents, James and Lisa Peck; sister, Hilary Dyson (Chris); nieces and nephew, Jadyn Matkovich, IV Matkovich, and Summer Dyson; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Rest peacefully, Nolan. Know that you were loved more than you probably ever realized.

No services are planned at this time. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

