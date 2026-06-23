Obituary: Owen Brooks Robinson

Owen Brooks Robinson, 81, passed away peacefully in his sleep the night of June 20, 2026, after a short battle with brain cancer.

Owen is best known as a community leader, a businessman, a philanthropist, and a great friend to those that knew him. He was interested in many varied things, and always allowed his great curiosity to guide his life and lead him down seemingly disparate roads in search of answers and adventure. From running a company with close to 150 employees spread over two states, to cage diving with great white sharks, to being a board member for countless organizations, to visiting all seven continents, Owen did it all. He lived a full life, and always seized the opportunity to explore topics that interested him.

The cornerstone to Owen’s life was his wife of 48 years, Gayle, whom he married in 1978. Their blended family included Gayle’s daughter Christy, and Owen’s son Brooks from his first marriage to Olivia Gentry. His marriage to Gayle had humble beginnings, but quickly flourished as Owen’s business acumen allowed him to work his way up the corporate ladder and opportunities presented themselves, with Gayle always by his side.

In 2018, MTN spoke with Robinson about his donation to the Ursuline Centre Historical Foundation.



Owen was born in Great Falls, Montana on August 11, 1944, to Brooks and Eleanor Robinson. Graduating from Great Falls High School in 1964, he attended the University of Puget Sound, graduating in 1967 with a degree in Political Science. After attending the University of Montana to complete his master’s degree, he moved to Glendora, California while working at the Defense Contract Audit Agency, and serving in the Army Reserves.

At the conclusion of his military service, Owen returned to Great Falls in 1976 to join as the fourth-generation member of the family business then known as Grogan Robinson Lumber Company. Beginning as the systems analyst he was tasked with converting the hand-kept accounting records of nearly 12 different lumber yards throughout Montana into the newly emerging era of computers. Gradually rising in the company, he became the General Manager upon the resignation of his father. The company later merged into Lumber Yard Supply, where he became President. Lumber Yard Supply had branches in Great Falls, Billings, and Spokane before it was sold in 2015. Owen was very proud of the history of the family company and had begun writing a book to keep that history alive.

Owen prided himself on his philanthropic involvement in many community organizations, including the University of Montana Lady Griz Locker Room, University of Montana Athletic Department, The Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center, and The Owen and Gayle Robinson Research Center at The History Museum, The Benefis Peace Hospice House, and The Scheels Aim High Big Sky Aquatic and Recreation Center, among others.

Over the years, Owen has served on the boards of countless organizations including the Montana History Foundation, Benefis Hospital, Providence Health and Services, Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center, C.M. Russell Museum, the Cascade County Historical Society, the University of Montana Athletic National Advisory Board, and the University of Montana College of Business Advisory Board.

Owen was heavily involved in the Great Falls community, and dedicated much of his life to serving it. Some areas of his involvement were the Great Falls School Board, Great Falls City Commission, Chair of Cascade County Health Department, Life After Suicide, Great Falls International Airport Authority Board, Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Chair of Cascade County 2020 Census, President of the Great Falls Development Commission, Montana Taxpayers Association, President of Rotary Club, President of the Montana School Board Association, and many others.

Owen Brooks spoke with MTN in 2017 about the importance of suicide awareness and prevention.



Owen had many hobbies and passions throughout his life including photography, participating in Center Stage Theater, watching University of Montana football games in Washington Grizzly Stadium, and men’s and women’s basketball games at Dahlberg Arena, and hosting QB Club on Mondays during football season.

Owen is survived by his wife Gayle Robinson; daughter, Christy Austin (Tim); son,Brooks Robinson (Mary Jo); and grandchildren Matt Austin (Nicole), Drew Austin, Lucas Robinson; great-grandchild Norah Austin, and sister Marjorie Lacy

Services will be held Friday, June 26, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation in Great Falls.

Memorials may be made to the C.M. Russell Museum, the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation, or to The University of Montana Athletic Department.