Obituary: Patricia Ann (Thorn) Rash

Patricia Ann (Thorn) Rash, 72, passed peacefully on August 10, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana. Patricia was born on March 5, 1954, at Josephine General Hospital in Grants Pass, Oregon. Her parents were Mack Hobart and Aiko (Ruby) Ikeda Thorn.

In her youth, Pat had a passion for riding horses. On her 12th Christmas, Grandpa Mack Thorn drove up in his big Ford truck and horse trailer in her parent’s driveway and unloaded “Big Red”. Her face glowed with excitement and surprise. Pat was thrilled. Pat and “Big Red” became inseparable companions.

In June 1972, Pat graduated from Grants Pass High School. Following graduation, later that summer, she married Michael Harder of Grants Pass. Pat and Mike had two children, Michelle Ann, and Michael Lee.

Pat completed an AA degree from Rogue Community College and worked in banking in Grants Pass. In 1988, Pat married Donald Black in Grants Pass and shortly thereafter they moved to East Wenatchee, WA. They also lived in the Bavarian-themed community in Leavenworth, WA, where she loved her work at the Enzian Inn and Cascade Medical.

For over a decade, she and Don owned and operated a small cherry orchard in Wenatchee while working full time in the Patient Accounts department at the Wenatchee Valley Hospital.

In June 1988, Pat’s husband Don died tragically in a motorcycle accident in Cashmere, WA. After losing her husband, Don, Pat married Joseph Rash of Wenatchee, who sadly died a few years later after falling from a roof.

Pat moved to Great Falls, MT, to live closer to her daughter Michelle and her family.

Pat is survived by her daughter Michelle Cohens, Johnathon Kenneway in Great Falls, MT, son Michael Black and Malia Lewis of Springfield, OH, sisters Rita Ratliff and husband Kenneth in Cle Elum, WA, Katherine (Kitty) Dickerson and husband Daryl in Rogue River OR, and brother Mack Thorn and wife Patti in Chandler, AZ. Companion Sean Lyle of Great Falls, MT. Pat has three grandchildren Alexander Davis, Melina Cohens and Evan Black.

She had a unique approach to life and lived a full life with love, laughter, tears, and joy.

A Memorial Service will be held on Aug. 29th at New City Church from 9am – 11am. Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center.

