Obituary: Patricia Jane Herigon

Patricia Jane Herigon, aged 84, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2026, in Great Falls.

Patricia was born on February 15, 1942, in Great Falls, Montana, to William and Eva Stickey. She attended Central Highschool and went on to build a loving life centered around her family. Patricia was a devoted wife and mother and worked as an office manager throughout her career.

Patricia enjoyed many things in life, including her love for the Green Bay Packers. She was also a dedicated supporter of the local VFW, Eagles Club, and the genealogy society. She enjoyed participating in crafts and cherished the time spent with family and friends.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, William and Eva Stickey; husband, Raymond Herigon; and sister, Shirley Wiensch.

She is survived by her sons, Cris (Jennifer) Brekke and Stephen (Jannette) Brekke; granddaughter, Katherine (Chase) Wertz; and great-granddaughter, Elise Wertz; along with other family members and friends who will remember her fondly and miss her dearly.

Patricia will be remembered for her love of family, her interests and passions, and the many lives she touched throughout her years. Her memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

