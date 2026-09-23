Obituary: Paul Edward Henning

Paul Edward Henning, aged 66, passed away on September 12, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana. He was born on March 25, 1960, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Paul grew up in Phoenix and attended Phoenix Union High School. He went on to spend 20 years working in Sheltered Workshops in California, a long commitment that reflected steady service and dedication. Outside of work, he enjoyed following the Phoenix Suns and took pleasure in travel, including trips to Hawaii and Alaska. He also enjoyed whale watching in California, an experience that brought together his love of travel and time spent enjoying the natural world. Paul was also a member of St. Mark's Orthodox Christian Mission.

He is survived by his sister, Kathryn Henning; his brother, Dr. William Henning; and sister-in-law, Lynda Henning; his nephews and nieces, Henry, Emery (Mary), Baird (Paige), Brice (Grant Sanderson), Claus (Marina), Adair; and Esther Henning.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Eugene and Laura Henning; and stepmother, Marion Henning.

Paul will be remembered with love by his family and by those who knew him through the years. His life was marked by devotion to his work, enjoyment of sports and travel, and the simple pleasures that brought him happiness, including his friends at Missouri River Manor and Park Place.

Burial services will be held on September 23, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark the Evangelist Orthodox Church, 821 10th Ave SW, Great Falls, Montana 59404.

Condolences for the family may be submitted online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

