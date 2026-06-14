Obituary: Pearl S. Gauer

Pearl S. Gauer, 96, passed away due to natural causes at Northern Montana Hospital on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of Pearl’s life will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at the Chokecherry Meadows Event Center, 183 Lower Carters Pond Trail, Lewistown, MT 59457. Holland & Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Pearl was born on March 16, 1930, in Watford City, North Dakota, to Peder and Solveig (Johannsen) Enderud. She was raised on the family farm outside of Watford City until she entered high school, and then the family sold the farm and moved to town. After graduation in 1948, Pearl moved to Dickinson, where she attended secretarial school and met John Gauer. After obtaining her certificate, Pearl worked in New York City for her sister Judy. She and John married in 1950 in New York, and they lived in Alabama and Minot for a short time before relocating to Havre in 1953. There, they raised their six children, and Pearl worked for the Havre High School lunch program for over 10 years, and then the Lunch Box until her retirement in 2010.

Pearl was a sharp lady who enjoyed bowling in her younger years, and working crossword puzzles, playing bridge and canasta with her friends, and socializing at the casino in her later years. She spent many summers camping with her family in the Bear Paws when the children were younger. Pearl was a faithful member of St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, and also a faithful fan of Jeopardy! She watched every night, and if basketball was on, she was “mad as a hornet!”

She was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Gauer; parents, Peder and Solveig Enderud; all of her siblings; and her son-in-law, JL Bloom.

Pearl is survived by her children, John (Charlotte) Gauer of Havre, Sally (Roy) Wilhelm of Lewistown, Dwight Gauer of Havre, Pam (Kel) Mehl of Kalispell, Mary Bloom of Miles City, and Judy (Ken) Sederdahl of Kalispell; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

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