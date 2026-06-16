Obituary: Penny L. Burnett

Penny L. Burnett, passed away on June 9th, 2026, leaving behind a life marked by devotion to her family, deep affection for animals, and a warm, steady presence that touched those around her. Born on October 1, 1951, in Great Falls, Montana, she was raised in Great Falls, the daughter of Robert Johnston and Helen R. (Jakes) Stanley. There are no service details at this time.

Penny lovingly known as “Sarge,” nickname given by her nieces when she would babysit them, graduated from CMR High School, Class of 1974, and later continued her education, earning an associate degree in computer programming from Great Falls Montana State University. Throughout her life, she worked in a variety of roles including data entry, mill work, receptionist duties, and loan processing. She later retired after years of steady and dedicated work.

On August 23, 1973, Penny married Gary L. Burnett in Great Falls, Montana, beginning a partnership that would span 21 years of marriage. Together they shared life between Great Falls and Knoxville, Tennessee, where she also called home. It was in Great Falls, near Malmstrom Air Force Base, that they first met.

Penny had a lifelong love for animals, especially cats, and found joy in caring for them throughout the years. Among her many beloved companions was her best friend, a cat affectionately named “Lucky Ducky.” Her compassion extended beyond her own pets, and she was often described as “Grandma to many,” including animals.

She enjoyed reading and had a particular fondness for Westerns, especially anything featuring John Wayne. These simple joys were a reflection of her steady, grounded nature and the comfort she found in familiar stories and loyal companionship.

She is survived by her children, Christine (Early) Mims of Great Falls, Montana, Jennifer Lacasse of Knoxville, Tennessee, and her fiancé Chris Seddon of England. She is also survived by her sisters Teresa Tolley of Wilmington, North Carolina, Diana Kingery of Great Falls, Montana, and Rochelle Sand of Great Falls, Montana, along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family who will continue to cherish her memory. She was a proud grandmother to four grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, each of whom held a special place in her heart.

Penny was preceded in death by her parents Robert Johnston and Helen Stanley; her step-father Robert Stanley; brother, Danny Sullivan; sisters, Sharon Edwards and Laura Teague; and her grandson Shaunlee Graham.

In honor of Penny’s life, memorial donations may be made to Best Friends Animal Hospital or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.