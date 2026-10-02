Obituary: Peter (Pete) Paul Jaeger

Peter (Pete) Paul Jaeger was born June 29, 1927, on the family farm near Berwick, North Dakota. As a young child, he lived with his parents, Jack and Rose Jaeger, along with his older sister. Over the years, there would be five additional siblings: one brother and four sisters.

From youth, Pete worked on the farm milking cows, caring for animals, and helping with harvest. Faith was very important in the Jaeger household. They attended a local church every Sunday and other holy days. At a young age, Pete became an altar boy. He continued to serve his church throughout childhood.

Pete went to school in a small rural school. He was a good student. He excelled in reading, spelling, and math. His parents were very supportive when he wanted to complete high school. Despite the lean years of the Great Depression, they found money for him to board with families in Rugby, the closest high school location. Pete returned to the farm on weekends and summer breaks to help on the farm. During fall harvest, he started school two or three weeks later than other students, which meant he had to work hard to catch up. Pete always believed there was great value in education.

Pete was drafted into the U.S. Army toward the end of World War II. When he was discharged shortly after the war’s end, he returned to North Dakota. Finding few work opportunities in his home state, he enlisted in the newly formed U.S. Air Force. He discovered Great Falls when travelling between military assignments. He separated from the Air Force with an Honorable Discharge in the early 1950s and again returned to North Dakota. He worked various jobs and eventually landed in Minot, North Dakota, where he met Betty Ostrom. They married and moved to Great Falls, the Montana town that captured his attention earlier in his bachelor years.

Pete and Betty welcomed daughters Kathy and Linda, followed by son Blake. Fifteen years later, Amber arrived. In 1960, they purchased their first home in Twilight Terrace, a new subdivision on the north side of town which eventually became part of Riverview. Pete embraced homeownership. He started with simple home improvement projects, then advanced to finishing the basement, including another bathroom. Eventually, he remodeled the house along with an addition.

Pete enjoyed all sports and often watched games on television. He was on a bowling league for a couple of years and was easily convinced to practice baseball/softball skills with his young children. He attended almost every baseball game Blake played from Little League to American Legion ball. Basketball games with the neighborhood kids often occurred on the makeshift court in the driveway. He was always reading. He read every page of the Great Fall Tribune each morning and every article in the monthly magazines to which he subscribed. Pinochle was his favorite card game. He and Betty often played into the early weekend hours at the home of neighborhood friends. Card nights frequently involved a steak or Howard’s pizza delivery, along with a beer or two. He never passed up an invitation to eat at Borrie’s.

Pete’s first job in Great Falls was at Ryan’s Warehouse. He worked for Judge Transfer and then Northern School Supply, first in the warehouse and then as office manager. He was later employed by the Anaconda Company, Marbles Moving and Storage, and Quality Life Concepts. Using carpentry skills he developed over the years, he finally started his own home repair and small remodel business.

When Betty’s health started to decline, Pete cared for her at home as long as he was able. Despite Betty’s move to assisted living, Pete lived independently in his own home at the age of 92. He became a better cook, mowed his lawn, used his snow blower, planted a small garden, and attended to his health needs. After a couple of years, he sold his home of over six decades and found an independent living unit. Betty’s death in 2023 spurred a move to an assisted living facility in Billings, Montana. His son Blake watched over him as his care needs increased. He died on August 10, 2026, at Highgate Senior Living in Billings at 99 years old.

Pete is survived by children Kathy (husband Tim), Linda (husband Ronn), Blake, and Amber; grandchildren Alex (husband Pete), Nathan, Jacob, Emily, and Aidan; great grandchildren Adrian and Thea; siblings Ted (wife Barbara), Vicky, and Clara (husband Albert); brother-in-law Dennis (wife Nancy); and many nieces and nephews along with their children.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents; wife Betty; sisters Betty, Eleanor, and Carol; and grandchildren Benjamin and Lizzy.

A special thank you to the care providers and staff at Highgate Senior Living and RiverStone Health Hospice Services in Billings, Montana. The compassion and guidance provided were greatly appreciated by the family.

Pete’s long life provided a plethora of memories and stories by which to be remembered. He was a man of facts, accuracy, fairness, and honesty (maybe to a fault). There is joy in knowing Pete has been reunited with Betty, his wife, and all his beloved family members and friends.

Interment will occur during a private service at Mount Olivet Cemetery. A Celebration of Life for both Pete Jaeger and wife Betty has been planned for 3 p.m. October 3, 2026 at Schnider Funeral Home in Great Falls, Montana.

