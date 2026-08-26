Obituary: Phillip Krezowski, M.D.

Phillip Anthony Krezowski, MD, was born in St Paul, MN, to Dr. Thomas and Patricia (Kolb) Krezowski on November 9th 1952. He had 1 older brother and 2 younger sisters. He excelled in athletics and academics and graduated valedictorian of the Class of 1970 from St Thomas Academy. He attended College of St. Thomas in St. Paul, MN, and went on to Mayo Medical School in Rochester, MN, where he also completed a residency in Internal Medicine. He completed a Fellowship in Endocrinology from the University of Minnesota.

A rotation in the Coronary Intensive Care Unit during medical school forever changed Phil’s life when he met the love of his life, Janel, the evening charge nurse. Janel thought he was the smartest man she ever met because he was the only medical student to impress her with his medical knowledge, and they soon became fast friends. They were married May 31, 1980, and built a beautiful life together. They moved to Great Falls, Montana, in 1985, where they raised their four children: Joe, Marie, Leann, and Maddie.

Phil was a partner at the Great Falls Clinic where he practiced endocrinology until he was diagnosed with brain tumors in 2004. He played men’s softball, enjoyed golf, collected baseball cards and memorabilia and followed the Minnesota Twins from worst to first and back again. He was an avid reader and a trivia buff. He never met his match at Trivial Pursuit, but Janel claims she did beat him once. He was called when “phone a friend” was popular to help with trivia. He loved all things Charles Schulz’s Peanuts.

He was active with the American Diabetes Association and served as camp physician at Camp Diamont for many years. He loved being a physician and deeply cared for his patients and they loved him. He was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Great Falls, singing in the choir. He loved his family greatly and enjoyed attending of his kids’ sporting events, band concerts and theater performances. Phil and Janel moved to Helena in 2024 to be nearer to his daughter Maddie and her family. He was thrilled to attend the baptism of his youngest granddaughter two weeks before he passed.

Phil made lifelong memories taking trips with his children and grandchildren in Europe, Florida, Hawaii, and an anniversary cruise to Alaska.

Phil proudly served on the board of McLaughlin Research Institute for 20 years.

Education was very important to Phil. He is very proud that all of his children attended college and graduate school.

Phil is preceded in death by his parents, his brother John, his favorite Aunt Barbara Kolb, his father-in-law Joe VanKeulen, and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins.

Phil is survived by his wife, Janel of Helena, children, Joe Krezowski (Katy) of Whitefish MT, Marie Krezowski of St Paul, MN, Leann Krezowski of St. Paul, MN, Maddie Krezowski (Joe Carroll) of Helena MT, grandchildren, Cy, Amaia, Amelia, Liam, Claire, Teddy and Lucy, sisters, Ann (Bob) Osmolak and Barbara (Danny) Albertson, his mother-in-law, Rosemary VanKeulen, brothers-in-law, Duane (Betty) VanKeulen, Dennis (Judie) VanKeulen, Dean (Kris) VanKeulen, David (Desiree) VanKeulen, Daryl (Karla) VanKeulen, Don (Gini) VanKeulen, Daren (Corissa) VanKeulen, sisters-in-law, Jackie (Louie) VanOverbeke, Joy (Jerry) Stanton.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 29th at 9 a.m., followed by the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Community in Helena, Montana, for all those who knew and loved him. Mass will be livestreamed on the St. Mary’s Catholic Community YouTube page.

Memorials may be sent to McLaughlin Research Institute (Weissman Hood Institute) in Great Falls, MT, a Catholic school of your choice, or charity of choice. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com.

