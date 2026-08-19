Obituary: Phyllis Jean Cooper Lee Garrett

Phyllis Jean Cooper Lee Garrett, 98 years old, passed away on August 14, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana of natural causes.

Phyllis was born March 27, 1928, in Great Falls. She was the seventh of 14 children born to Charles and Louise Cooper. Phyllis married Robert E. Lee in 1947. They had five children, Alice Jean, Roberta Marie, Bonnie Kay, Robert J., and Patricia Ann. In 1987, Phyllis married Dennis Garrett.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family, go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com [oconnorfuneralhome.com].

