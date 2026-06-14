Obituary: Phyllis “Misty” Kay Sturre

Phyllis “Misty” Kay Sturre, of Great Falls, MT, passed away peacefully at home early on June 6th, 2026, and now is with her savior, Jesus. She was born in Fosston, MN, on September 11th, 1942, to Kenneth Helgaas and Clarice Sandberg. Kenneth managed several dairies for many years in northern Minnesota during Phyllis’ childhood. Clarice worked several jobs, including Hartz Grocery in McIntosh, MN and JCPenney in Crookston, MN.

While living in McIntosh, MN, Phyllis met the love of her life, Enzely “Butch” Sturre, at a roller rink in Goodridge, MN. They married on April 20th, 1963. During their travels to various Air Force bases, they welcomed two daughters: Kimberly and Carrie Sue.

Phyllis is survived by her daughters Kimberly Sturre and Carrie (Carl) Stalnaker; her sister Judith McGavock; her brother John Helgaas; many cousins; and two she loved and mentored as her own, Martine and Michael Ramos-Vargas with their children Amanda and Christopher.

She is preceded in death by her husband Enzely Sturre, her father Kenneth Helgaas; her mother Clarice Sandberg (Chester) Benson; her sister-in-law Sherry Helgaas, her aunt Palma (Reuben) Hidgem; and uncles Julien (Bernadine) Helgaas and Ervine (Edna) Helgaas.

Growing up, Phyllis worked hard on the family farms. After marrying, she dedicated herself to her role as a devoted mother, choosing to remain at home to raise her daughters during their early years. As her children grew more independent, she transitioned into the workforce, where she spent many years successfully managing the snack bar at the Malmstrom Bowling Center.

In her retirement, Misty embraced a vibrant and active lifestyle, finding immense joy in motorcycle riding with her clubs; she was famously competitive, always striving to surpass her total mileage from the previous year. Her summers were frequently spent "glamping" across the state with Butch, Kim, Carrie and Carl. She was passionate supporting her Grizzlies and the Minnesota Vikings.

She was loved deeply and will be missed by all who knew her.

Services will be held at First Alliance Church, 908 47th St S, Great Falls, MT 59405, on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at 11AM.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.