Rachel Lynn Bowen was born on December 15, 1970, in Washington, to Priscilla “Alice” Bowen (Archambault) and Gene Eldward Bowen. She was a warrior who fought her last battle on November 14, 2026, in Great Falls, Montana, leaving behind a family and many friends who will forever cherish her memory.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at O’Connor Memorial Chapel.

Rachel was a free spirit who lived life on her own terms. She loved making memories and found happiness in spending time with family and friends. Family meant so much to Rachel, and she treasured the time spent together, sharing stories, laughter, and the little moments that become the memories we hold onto forever.

For the complete obituary and to share condolences with the family, go to www.OConnorFuneralHome.com [oconnorfuneralhome.com].

