Rachel Margaret (Tow) Mikkelsen

June 17th 1929 – November 13th 2026

Some places are more than just a piece of land. They hold a lifetime of memories, generations of family, and the countless moments that make up a life well lived. For Rachel Margaret (Tow) Mikkelsen, that place was the ranch she and her beloved husband, Jim, called home for so many years. It was where they worked side by side, raised their family, and built a life rooted in hard work, love, and the Montana land they cherished. In her final days, Rachel was given the opportunity to visit that ranch one last time, a fitting farewell to a place that had been such an important part of her story.

On November 13, 2026, Rachel passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by the family she had spent a lifetime loving and caring for. She was 97 years old. While her passing leaves an emptiness in the hearts of those who loved her, she leaves behind something far greater: a lifetime of memories, a family shaped by her love, and a legacy that will carry on for generations.

Rachel was born in 1929 in Havre, Montana, to Margaret and Wilfred Tow. A proud Havre Blue Pony, she graduated from Havre High School before earning her nursing degree from Northern Montana College. She spent several years working as a traveling Red Cross nurse, which gave her the opportunity to see much of Montana while caring for others. Nursing suited Rachel's caring nature, but her desire to help people extended well beyond her profession. Throughout her life, she continued to lend a helping hand and offer care and support to her family, friends, and community.

After marrying Jim Mikkelsen, Rachel began a new chapter in Hobson, Montana, where the two would build a life together that spanned six decades. Like many young ranching couples, they started with hard work and hopes for the future. Their first years were spent on a leased place before they purchased the Porter Ranch in 1968. Together, they raised cattle, crops and kids, sharing the challenges, rewards, and everyday demands of ranch life. Along the way, they built a home filled with memories that would become an important part of their family's story.

Life on the ranch kept Rachel busy. Between raising their children, tending to the chickens and garden, and preparing meals, there was always something that needed doing. Her garden was a particular source of pride and enjoyment. She especially loved growing cucumbers, tomatoes, peas, and flowers, finding satisfaction in caring for the things she planted and watching them grow. After many years on the ranch, Rachel and Jim retired and moved into their home in Hobson, but the ranch and the life they had built there always held a special place in their hearts.

Faith, family, and community were important parts of Rachel's life. She was a member of the United Methodist Church, where she encouraged her children to attend church and Sunday school. She also spent many years teaching Sunday school herself. Rachel was a dedicated leader of the Utica Sapphires 4-H Club and a member of the Utica Women's Club. She was especially fond of the Women's Club scholarship program. Education was something Rachel valued deeply, and she took great satisfaction in helping young people pursue opportunities for their futures.

Rachel understood the importance of friendship and making time for the people around her. She enjoyed a good game of cribbage or pinochle, but more than anything, she enjoyed the company and conversation that came with it. She and Jim were fortunate to be part of a close-knit community and shared many lasting friendships throughout their lives. In their earlier years, much of their traveling revolved around the ranch, whether purchasing cattle or attending bull sales. Later in life, they looked forward to annual trips to Arizona, where they could visit their daughters and spend time with family.

Rachel also had a special talent for creating beautiful things with her hands, and an even greater gift for sharing them. A talented Hardanger artisan, she spent countless hours creating intricate pieces that she generously gave to friends and people throughout her community. She even kept a running tally of the Hardanger bookmarks she made and gave away. Her last recorded count was 69, although her family is certain a few went unaccounted for! Her children and grandchildren will forever treasure the potholders, dishcloths, and other handmade gifts she lovingly created. What may have once seemed like simple, everyday gifts are now precious reminders of Rachel and the time, thought, and love she put into making something for someone else.

Rachel was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James “Jim” Mikkelsen; her parents, Margaret and Wilfred Tow; her sisters, Agnes Cook, Lillian Daley, and Alice Conner; her brothers, Richard Tow (her twin brother) and Raymond Tow; and grandchild, Andrew Mikkelsen.

She is survived by her brother, Charles Tow. Together, Rachel and Jim raised four children: Rod (Traci) Mikkelsen, Darrell (Judy) Mikkelsen, Kerrie (Tom) Sonnenberg, and Karla (Jay) Synkelma. Their family grew to include eleven grandchildren: Brandon (Michael) Mikkelsen, Kaleigh (Cody) Maldonado, Kensey (Mick) Mosher, Dustin (Maria) Mikkelsen, Tara Mikkelsen, Courteney (TJ) Ferrin, Sara (Josh) Burnham, Mark McKinnon, Ryan Sonnenberg, Rachel (Dave) Rudd, and Jordan (Dylan) Synkelma. Rachel was also blessed with six great-grandchildren: Mila and Ryder Maldonado, Dylan and Dawson Mikkelsen, Brooks Rudd (with baby Rudd #2 on the way), and Harlyn Mosher.

In her final days, the Hobson Ambulance crew helped bring Rachel home to Hobson and made possible one last visit to the ranch that had been such a meaningful part of her life. It was a simple, but incredibly special gift, allowing Rachel to return once more to the land where she and Jim had worked side by side, raised their family, and built so many memories. Her family will be forever grateful to the ambulance crew for their kindness and compassion in making that moment possible. It seems only fitting that Rachel's journey would bring her back to the ranch one last time. So much of her story was written there, in the changing seasons, the long days of work, the laughter of family, and the quiet satisfaction of a life built together.

Rachel leaves behind far more than the beautiful things she made or the memories of the life she lived. She leaves behind a family shaped by her love, friendships strengthened by her kindness, and a legacy of faith, generosity, and devotion that will continue through the generations. She will be deeply missed, lovingly remembered, and forever a part of the lives she touched.

Celebration of Life services will be held in the spring or early summer of 2027, with details to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Hobson Ambulance Fund, c/o Suzanne Aune, 2434 Antelope Creek Rd., Hobson, MT 59452 or to CMMC Foundation, Hospice Music Therapy, 408 Wendell Avenue, Lewistown, MT 59457.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Rachel’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com

