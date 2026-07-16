Obituary: Ramona Berry

Ramona Marie Berry, aged 86, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family.

Born on November 12, 1939, in Seward, Nebraska, Ramona was the daughter of Henry E. Svoboda and Phyllis R. Svoboda. She was raised in Lincoln, where she built the foundation of a life defined by faith, service, creativity, and devotion to family. She graduated from high school in 1957. Following graduation, Ramona proudly served in the United States Air Force, where she met the love of her life, Ernest Alder Berry. They were married and shared many wonderful years together, building a family and a life filled with love, laughter, and adventure.

Ramona enjoyed a rewarding career, working for the Lincoln Historical Society before dedicating 22 years as a dental assistant. Throughout her life, she had a passion for learning and helping others. She developed a strong interest in holistic health and nutrition and shared that passion as an Amway distributor, where she enjoyed connecting with others and promoting wellness.

In 1990, Ramona moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, where she embraced retirement with the same enthusiasm and energy that marked every stage of her life. For nearly two decades, she inspired others as a Creative Memories scrapbooking consultant, sharing her passion for preserving treasured memories. She also spent three summers driving a Princess Line tour bus, enjoying the opportunity to meet people from around the world while showcasing the beauty of Alaska.

Her Catholic faith was the cornerstone of her life. Ramona was an active member of St. Raphael Catholic Church in Fairbanks, where she faithfully served on the Parish Council for many years. In 2021, she moved to Great Falls, Montana, to be closer to her family and became a devoted member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

Anyone who knew Ramona knew that sewing and scrapbooking were among her greatest passions. Through every carefully stitched quilt, handmade gift, and lovingly crafted scrapbook, she expressed her creativity and her deep love for family and friends. She found great joy in preserving memories and creating keepsakes that will be treasured for generations.

Ramona was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ernest Alder Berry; parents, Henry E. Svoboda and Phyllis R. Svoboda; and brothers, Edward Svoboda and Robert Svoboda.

She is survived by her sister, Judith Funkey; three children, Teresa Browne, Pamela Harrison, and Steven Berry; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Her family was the greatest joy of her life, and she treasured every moment spent with them. Ramona will be remembered for her unwavering faith, gentle spirit, generous heart, quiet strength, curiosity, and remarkable creativity. She leaves behind a legacy of love, service, wellness, and cherished memories that will continue to inspire all who were blessed to know her. Though she will be deeply missed, her love lives on in the family she adored and the many lives she touched.

A Vigil Service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2026, at 5:00 p.m., followed by a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at 11:00 a.m., both at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Great Falls, Montana. A reception will immediately follow the Funeral Mass. Family, and friends are warmly invited to attend as they gather to celebrate Ramona’s life and honor her memory. The family welcomes condolences and shared memories.

Those wishing to express their sympathies are invited to reach out to the family through Facebook.

Condolences may also be shared at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com