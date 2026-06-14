Obituary: Raymond “Little Ray” Harwood II

Raymond “Little Ray” Harwood II, born April 25, 1958, in Sisseton, South Dakota, passed away after a life lived boldly, creatively, and entirely on his own terms. Raised in both Sisseton, South Dakota and Babb, Montana, he carried many stories, but “Babb was always his home.” A Funeral Service will be held at Babb United Methodist Church on Tuesday June 16th, 2026, at 2:00pm with a reception to follow.

A world‑recognized artist, Golden Glove boxer, mechanic, logger, bronc rider, and classic‑car restorer, Little Ray lived a life as boldly and courageously as the art he created. His work took him across the country—from feeding wild mustangs in Nevada to helping rebuild the London Bridge in Lake Havasu, Arizona. He was known for his grit, fast hands, humor, and the way he’d start a story with, “Let me tell you something.” Made him unforgettable.

Little Ray is survived by his sons James Johnson, Reese Harwood, Raymond (Tre) Harwood III, and Coy Harwood; and his daughters Nichole Whitford, Liz Lytle, Chanel Harwood Snow, Alexandra Harwood Deboo, Tessa Harwood Gobert, and Jennifer Loveall.

He is also survived by his brothers Jacky White, David White, Richard White, Randall White, Scotty Harwood, and Slim Harwood.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Albert Harwood and Florestine Williams‑White; his sisters Michaeline Round‑White, Becky Whaley, and Alberta Harwood; and his brothers Ronnie Harwood, Darwin White, and Darrell Dean White, along with many other relatives and friends who welcomed him home.

Little Ray lived fast, loved fiercely, and left behind a legacy of art, stories, and family that will carry his name forward.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.