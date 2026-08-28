Obituary: Reverend Chief Master Sergeant H. Larry Steele

Reverend Chief Master Sergeant H. Larry Steele was born to Radford and Vereda Steele on November 20, 1949, in Kansas City, MO, and was called home into the arms of the Lord on August 17, 2026. A Funeral Service is being held for Larry on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, at 1PM at Croxford Funeral Home in Great Falls, MT.

Larry was a man known by many names: HL, H.Larry, Havis, Reverend, Chief, Dad, Opah, Grandpa, and simply, the Man of Steele. Each name reflected a different part of who he was and the many lives he touched.

Larry proudly served 36 years in the United States Air Force, a career that eventually brought him and his family to Montana. He was also an active member of the American Legion, the Sons of the American Legion (SAL), 40 & 8, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). Above all, he was a faithful servant of the Lord.

In 1970, Larry married Elizabeth Wilson. Together, they welcomed four amazing children: Larry H., Ronnie, Rebekah, and Tim. They later divorced in 1990.

In 1993, Larry married Barbara Brown, and through their marriage, he gained another daughter, Danelle. They remained married until Barb's passing in 2018.

In 2020, Larry married Barbara Beach, who brought two more daughters into his life, Lisa and Jennifer. Together, they shared their time between Great Falls, Montana, and Mesa, Arizona, until Barbara's passing in 2025.

H. Larry is survived by his children: Larry H. (Emily) Steele, Ronnie Steele, Rebekah (Dwayne) Davis, Tim (Kirsten) Steele, Danelle Allen, Lisa (Scott) Briggs, and Jennifer (Sam) Chafe.

He is also survived by his grandchildren: Tyolena (Tyler), Chrysler (Ashley), James, Eric, Samuel, Harlee, Mackinzi, Nicholas, Cooper, Hunter, Chevelle, Aria, Jeremy, Kaitlyn, Benjamen, Sophie, and Olivia; and by his ten great-grandchildren: Jace, Sarah, Isaac, Anastasia, Charlie, Tinsley, Teagen, Jensen, Taylee, and Timberly.

He is also survived by his brothers, Tom and James Arrigan, as well as one nephew and four nieces.

Larry was preceded in death by his three wives; his parents; two stepfathers; his brother, Robert Arrigan; his sister, Carol Solano; and his granddaughter, Blue Davis.

Larry lived a life of service, faith, family, and love. He carried many titles throughout his life, but those who knew him best will remember him simply as Dad, Opah, Grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend. His memory will live on through the many lives he touched and the generations of family he leaves behind.

May he rest peacefully, knowing that he was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

Donations may be made in his honor to the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 130 at PO Box 367 Vaughn, MT 59487

